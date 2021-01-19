Chanel Hill
The success of Tilden Middle School does not just rely on the students’ academic excellence and personal growth.
Designated a community school in 2016, Tilden’s teachers, staff, and faculty, has continued to provide academic and emotional support and educational opportunities for its nearly 346 students during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Tilden’s principal Timeka Ford-Smith said that when the school went to online learning last spring, the administration’s main focus was to make sure all the students not only had computers, but that they were also able to log on.
“When we first transitioned to online learning in the spring, it was difficult at first,” said principal Ford-Smith. “We spent a lot of time making phone calls, knocking on doors, just trying to make sure that everyone had a computer and was logged on.
“Our priority in September was to also make sure that all of the students had a computer and were able to log in. It was really a team effort with my counselor, my step team, and my climate team.
“We all made sure that we were making phone calls everyday, visiting homes, and making sure that everybody had what they needed to get the school year started off successfully,” she added.
Students at Tilden start their virtual day off with a community meeting. The meeting brings students together to discuss or participate in an activity selected by their advisers. It also gives the adviser an opportunity to do a quick daily social and emotional wellness check on students.
Following the meeting, students have their classes which include math, science, social studies, and expressive arts.
“The students have anywhere from four or five classes a day,” Ford-Smith said. “We also have an intervention built into the day, which is called WIN (Whatever I Need). It’s time for us to help students who may be struggling in certain areas and through intervention we’re able to give them extra support. We have that every day for 45 minutes.
“To help prepare our students for high school, we have an amazing counselor who meets with students and families weekly. She’s been helping them with the high school selection process and giving them as much information as possible to help them select the right high school of their choice.
“We constantly remind them that their opportunities are endless, to strive for success, always work hard, use your voice, and to be prepared to be responsible for their own education,” she added.
Tilden has adopted a PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System) that rewards students with tiger bucks for good behavior. Students must be prompt, polite, prepared and productive in order to receive tiger bucks from the principal, teachers and staff.
Ford-Smith said despite students learning remotely right now, she wanted to keep a sense of normalcy with their classes, programming, and activities.
“With PBIS in the building, we would have a big event every month to celebrate students who have good behavior, who were excelling in class, and following our four B’s,” Ford-Smith said. “We continue to do that every month. We recently did a game day live where students could select different games they wanted to play.
“We still have town halls every month with each grade. It’s really a time for the grades to come together as a community. We also give out some perfect attendance awards or honorable awards.
“We had a school store in the building where students could use their tiger bucks to purchase different things,” she added. “Now we have a virtual store where students who had a certain amount of dojo points could come to the virtual store and purchase a gift card or books.”
In addition to the PBIS program, Tilden has also moved it’s student government program online.
“Student government last year was led by our school resource officer Mr. Williams,” Ford-Smith said. “The program, which has two representatives from each grade, provided such an amazing experience for our students that we wanted to continue with the program this year, but virtually.
“We will also be starting a virtual cafeteria because we found that many of our students want to have an opportunity to interact with their peers more,” she added. “The virtual cafeteria will be a place where students can come together to eat their lunch and talk to one another.”
Ford-Smith said that what she hopes her students take away from their experience at Tilden is the importance of hard work and creating special memories.
“I not only want them to be accepted into the high school of their choice, but I also want them to grow into positive citizens who can do whatever they want to do in their life,” Ford-Smith said. “I also want them to have a positive and fun experience at Tilden. I want them to create some exciting memories from middle school.”
