The U School is a competency-based high school at 2000 N. 7th St. that challenges its students to create high quality projects while also giving ownership over their learning by giving them an opportunity to become independent learners.
Through a process called “design thinking,” students become designers who solve real-world problems in their communities through planning, research, dreaming, and testing their ideas.
Last year, the U school launched a one-year career and technical education (CTE) program, making it the first one-year CTE program in the School District of Philadelphia.
“The program focuses on agriculture, food science and natural resource management (AFNR),” said principal Neil Geyette.
“It’s specifically for our seniors,” he said. “They’re engaged in learning how to grow and cook food, how to approach food from an entrepreneurial element and a community based element and then to also think about the natural resources of our world.
“The students along with their teacher started to build a farm industry,” he added. “This is the first year that we’ve done the program in person, but the students have been able to do some spectacular things.”
Geyette said that because the CTE program is only for a year, AFNR is a more intense program for students.
“AFNR is a little bit different because most current CTE programs in the city are a three-year program,” Geyette said. “Students in the AFNR program are engaged four hours a day all year as opposed to being in one class a day for three years.
“That’s what makes the program so unique,” he said. “We’re able to give seniors flexibility in their schedule. At the completion of the program, students will be able to get certification.”
After the U School learning was disrupted for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Geyette said one of the goals for the school year was to build relationships with students again.
“It’s been challenging not just for our school, but schools across the city and country,” Geyette said. “When we came back, we wanted to make sure that we build relationships with our students again.
“We wanted to make sure that students feel that sense of community and feel that sense of care so that they can start engaging and pushing themselves to engage in the learning that they care about,” he added.
Another goal was making sure students were connected with the school.
“We as educators wanted to look at how we are supporting them in building the skills that they need,” Geyette said. “We can’t undo what happened in the pandemic, but how are we setting the strong foundation academically in the return of school?
“We also want to make sure we’re understanding what the kids and teachers need,” he said. “Our school is really centered around our students and giving them the opportunity to drive their own learning.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to rebuild from scratch,” he added. “We’re rebuilding our student centered system, peer mediation, and independent projects. We’re getting there, but it’s going to take some time.”
To help students prepare for college and career, The U School offers students a challenging college-preparatory curriculum.
All students work inside the Possi classroom which is a 40 minute advisory period. Junior and seniors are rostered to a College Career Readiness Course which is a 60 minute period with the school counselor each week.
College and career hands-on activities are provided through the National Association for College Admission Counseling 9-12 grade curriculum and online via Naviance, which is a college and career readiness software.
“Our counselors do a great job in connecting students with resources in an actual institution that can get them either accepted right there on the spot or can give them a model of what they want to get into,” Geyette said.
“The courses that we have students take just in general from ninth grade until the time they graduate set them up for success including things like math and personal finance,” he said. “They’re learning about money, how to be responsible with money and how to understand the economic systems.
“Our competence-based grading also allows students to have a deep understanding of their strengths or weaknesses academically, so the students have a strong sense of what they’re good at and what they’re not good at,” he added.
Geyette added that the U School wants to continue to help students carve out their own pathway and be the best person they can be.
“We hope to continue to provide access to high quality learning,” Geyette said. “We want our students to kind of choose and make their own love of their learning and carve out their own pathways so that they can be the person that they want to be. That’s our objective.”
