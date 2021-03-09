Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School (KCAPA) has been at the cutting edge of education, featuring supportive teachers, strong academics, and numerous enrich opportunities for its students.
At KCAPA, teachers and staff have been going above and beyond to support their 517 students.
First-year principal Patricia McDermott-Fair said that that approach hasn’t changed during the novel coronavirus pandemic as the high school continues to have success.
“The arts at KCAPA are thriving so much that remote learning didn’t stop our programs, it just changed the way in which we had to do our programs,” McDermott-Fair said.
“Obviously, we had to adjust in how we do videos, rehearse, and perform, but we’ve been able to accomplish so much in the virtual setting.” she added. “The virtual setting allowed us to think outside the box and be more creative. Our staff has really adjusted to this new learning and have done an amazing job.
The mission of the KCAPA school is to prepare students for post-secondary studies, careers, and opportunities in the academic and expressive arts fields.
Students who select KCAPA, which is at 1901 N. Front St., have an interest in one or more of the following: dance, choir, instrumental music, graphic arts, film making, theater or visual arts.
The school also has a career and technical education (CTE) programs focused on careers in the communications industry. The program prepares students to pursue full-time employment in industry or post-secondary education after graduation.
Students in the CTE are required to pursue and attain mastery within the areas of video production, graphic design, photography and web design.
Despite the pandemic, McDermott-Fair said that students are continuing to perform concerts and participate in competitions virtually.
“In September, the dancers did a performance to welcome the teachers and staff back to school and we shared that with the whole school,” McDermott-Fair said. “To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in October, the choir students in collaboration with their teacher arranged a song incorporating English and Spanish lyrics that they shared.
“In November, the jazz band and our drumline did a virtual collaboration on a song. In December, our choir participated in a vocal battle, which was online,” McDermott-Fair said.
“Our choir students, who are in grades 10-12, competed against students in the same exact grades from another creative and performing arts high school. We recently did a Black History month virtual program. It’s been really amazing to see our students continuing to do what they love.”
McDermott-Fair said her teachers and staff have been doing an amazing job of finding different ways to prepare students for their performances.
“They have been so innovative in how they teach their students as well as their approach to making sure the students are still getting everything that they need to succeed,” McDermott-Fair said.
“They have been working together and helping each other cut videos and then put the videos together,” she added. “The teachers have really gone above and beyond to provide the best opportunities for students in the virtual setting. Because of their hard work and dedication, we’re still able to showcase our kids' talents.”
McDermott-Fair said what she wants her students and families to know is that despite the challenges from the past year, the school is still “KCAPA Proud.”
“While this year has been one filled with many challenges for all of us in different ways, there is no challenge at KCAPA that we won’t be able to meet,” McDermott-Fair said.
“We’re here as a school community to help them succeed whether it be in this digital learning environment or once our doors open back up again,” she added. “This past year has definitely been one for the record books, but through it all we remained resilient and 'KCAPA Proud.'”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.