The Bayard Taylor School has dedicated teachers and staff, engaging class assignments and programs where students are supported to reach academic excellence.
Located at 3698 N. Randolph St., Taylor provides its nearly 415 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“We’re a Pre-K-5 school and we’re also one of a handful of dual language schools in the district,” said David Laver, the school’s principal.
“Seventy percent of our students are Latino and 20% of our students participate in the dual language program where half of their day is English and half of their day is in Spanish with the goal of biliteracy by the time they become young adults,” he said.
“We also have an autistic support program that started about five years ago that’s grown to be a K-5 program that we’re really proud of,” he added. “We’ve been really building a culture here that brings out the best of our students.”
Taylor has a robust foundational skills curriculum in literacy for grades K-3. The school uses Wilson Fundations, a prevention program that helps students reduce reading and spelling errors.
“They spend 45 minutes a day doing the Wilson Fundations,” Laver said. “We also try to have high expectations and robust teaching. We follow our multi-tiered system of support for both academics and behaviors.
“In weekly meetings, we identify students that are struggling. We look at the STAR data for math and literacy and we have some students seeing a reading specialist three or four times a week. With our students who are struggling behaviorally, we also have a process to make sure they get the support they need,” he added.
Laver added that Taylor also spends a lot of time focusing on students’ social and emotional learning. Every class has a morning meeting every day.
“We use circles when there are issues among students,” Laver said. “If students are having a problem, fight or disagreement, we circle them up with a staff member and have the students talk it out and come to some kind of agreement.
“Not that we don’t have consequences at Taylor, but our first priority is trying to restore the harm, repair the relationships and keep it moving,” he added.
Through local partnerships, Taylor provides academic and emotional support and educational opportunities to their students and families. Boys and Girls Club, Girls on the Run and the Koresh Dance Company are some of the partnerships the school has.
Students can also participate in basketball, drama club, choir, drum line, Scrabble club, origami club, cooking club and gardening club.
“The Koresh Dance Company comes to the school weekly and does dance workshops for our third graders,” Laver said.
“We have a partnership with Astral Artists and they meet with our fourth graders seven times a year,” he said. “They have young professional classical musicians put on a workshop.
“We have two guidance counselors who follow the Second Step program; teaching classroom lessons and working with students and families. We have a partnership with the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center. They have a behavioral clinic here in our building and they support some of our kids who need a little bit of extra support and love,” he added.
Another partnership the school has is with Playworks, a program whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play.
The program also restores valuable teaching time, reduces bullying, and improves the school and learning environment.
“Playworks has helped us develop our recess procedures and make them a really fun, safe time of the day,” Laver said.
“We have multiple recesses throughout the day. From 8:30 to 9 a.m. there is breakfast and recess. Students have an extra recess either in the morning or afternoon that their teacher takes them out for. During that time, we also implement those Playworks games,” he added.
Adding to students’ enthusiasm at Taylor is the teachers and staff. Laver praised his teachers and staff for their hard work and dedication.
“I have a very committed staff and have next to no turnover,” Laver said. “We have teachers who have been here for a long time and another group of teachers that are new. I have an amazing staff who truly care about each other, our students and their families.”
Laver said he wants his students to leave Taylor feeling confident about themselves.
“We hope that when our fifth graders leave us, that they’re leaving as young people who feel good about themselves, feel confident about themselves and feel positive about schools in general and the learning process,” Laver said.
