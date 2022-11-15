Career and technical education (CTE) programs, cutting-edge technology and supportive teachers and staff are all elements at the heart of the curriculum at Swenson Arts and Technology High School.
“We’re a career technical high school so a lot of our goals revolve around making our students college and career ready,” said Swenson principal Judith Haughton.
“Our mission as a school is to prepare our kids to walk into the work world right out of high school and not with any job, but a job in a field in which they have prepared,” Haughton added.
Swenson offers its nearly 800 students a variety of CTE programs that range from auto-body collision repair, automotive technology, baking and pastry arts, carpentry, computer systems networking, culinary arts to digital media production, electrical and power transmission installation, engineering technologies and health related technology.
In the program, students must complete 1080 hours of career and technical instruction in their chosen field. Upon the completion of the program, students can earn certifications that are accepted in the professional world.
“We have 10 career technical shops at Swenson, so our students are getting hands-on experience in various fields,” Haughton said. “For example, our students who are in the culinary department don’t just learn how to cook, they learn how to operate a restaurant.
They learn how to run a register, how to serve and how to take an order. The same is for the kids in baking and pastry art,” Haughton said. “They operate their own coffee shop. They bake all the goods, but they also learn how to advertise for the business and run the café itself.
They have to understand inventory and what to charge for the product. We’re doing everything we possibly can as school to prepare our kids for the workforce once they leave Swenson,” Haughton added.
In addition to the CTE programs, Swenson also offers a variety of academics and electives for its students including African American history, Spanish I and II, biology, chemistry, art, drama, health, instrumental music and modern dance.
“While we’re a career technical high school, we still have that core academic side,” Haughton said. “They still have to go to English I, II, III and IV. We still have Algebra I and II, geometry and precalculus.
“Just like with any school the academic side is extremely important. We’re making sure students are ready for college with the different academics and electives we provide at Swenson,” Haughton added.
Adding to students’ enthusiasm at Swenson is the high-caliber of educators. Haughton praised the staff members for their hard work and dedication.
“I have a combination of veteran staff and new teachers,” Haughton said. “They play a huge part in why our enrollment has grown from 600 to nearly 800 in the last few years. Three thousand kids apply to Swenson every year and we only have 250 spots.
“My teachers are amazing,” Haughton said. “They plan and work together. They truly care about the kids and look for the good in them. They do all of the things that you’re supposed to do to make a child feel like this is home away from home.”
“We provide a great environment where kids can learn and it’s a safe place to come to school,” Haughton added. “One of the biggest things we do is make sure kids are connected to adults in a positive way.”
Haughton said she wants students to leave Swenson knowing they made the right choice by attending the high school.
“We have two staff members new this year that within the last five years have been graduates of Swenson,” Haughton said. “They came back, just like a lot of our students. I want all of our students to leave here knowing they made a great choice by attending Swenson for their high school years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.