Rigorous teaching, supportive teachers and staff and hardworking students are just some of the things that make up the Albert M. Greenfield Elementary School at 2200 Chestnut St.
Located at 2200 Chestnut St., Greenfield is a K-8 school that provides its nearly 689 students with the education skills and tools that will help them reach their highest potential.
“We want to keep growing our students and keep pushing them,” said Greenfield principal Daniel Lazar. “Students who are in need of support, we’re helping them reach their highest potential.
“Kids, who are meeting acceleration, we’re accelerating them,” he said. “We’re working to challenge all students where they are and bring them to where they need to be.
“Ensuring that our young learners are learning to read and ready for the challenges of reading to learn as they move up in years from kindergarten, to first grade, from first grade to second grade,” he added. “We’re making sure kids are ready as they travel through our building to be independent, thoughtful analytic thinkers.”
Making sure students are confident readers is another priority for Greenfield. In kindergarten, students are currently reviewing letters, learning letter sounds and letter identification.
“That progresses further on into the year to identifying simple sentences and then full blown reading by the end of kindergarten,” Lazar said. “Going into first grade, we continue to hone those skills and build those skills to become really confident and early readers.
“When students transition into second grade, they’re reading skills and reading levels have increased to a place where they’re no longer learning to read, but they’re reading to learn and gain information,” he added.
Lazar added that schoolwide, Greenfield is also looking at math instruction. Making sure every student feels like they can be learners of math.
“Oftentimes, you hear kids say, ‘I’m not a math kid,’ but that’s learned behavior,” Lazar said.
“We’re really trying to instill in them that they are all learners of math; they’re all mathematicians,” he said. “We want them to develop that positive self math image in the lower grades so that carries over into middle school and then high school.
“We want to make sure they’re developing those positive math identities and instead of having a defeatist attitude that I’m not a math person, really that this is something that I can tackle and if I put in the work, engage in it, I will get it,” he added.
Adding to Greenfield’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Lazar praised his staff for their hard work and dedication.
“Our teachers are very dedicated,” Lazar said. “They’re excited to come in every day and work with students each and every day. They really work to identify the needs of students to help them meet the needs of all students, and build up support within their classrooms.”
The principal added that the teachers also encourage student voice in the classroom.
“They encourage students to have conversations about what they’re learning and to challenge each other’s ideas and support each other,” Lazar said.
“It’s the idea of taking that knowledge and students playing with it and struggling with it,” he added. “Engaging in that work creates further understanding for them and teachers have their support to help students with that journey.”
Lazar said he wants his students to leave Greenfield feeling supported and having a voice.
“They’re members of a society and they have a voice in that society,” Lazar said. “They should be analyzing what they see around them and using the skills they’ve learned here to analyze the world around them and make their own meaning of it and their own sense of it.
“As they carry through into high school and beyond that, we want them to retain those skills and understand that their voice is important,” he added. “They do have a say in the world that they live in and they need to make sure that those voices are heard.”
