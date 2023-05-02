Singing songs, reading music notes, playing an instrument and dancing are just some of the things that students at the Edwin M. Stanton School at 901 S. 17th St. are doing on a daily basis in the cultural arts program.
“Our school is creative, has strong academics and believes in creating as many opportunities as possible for our students,” said Stanton principal Stacey Burnley.
“Our cultural arts program is just a multitude of ways in which students can really get exposed to a variety of different fun and engaging activities before the school day, throughout the day and after,” she said.
“The district is very good at providing us with school day instrument teachers that come out to support students. We’re profoundly grateful for that additional support for this programming as well as the many partnerships that help us sustain our programming. It’s truly a collaborative effort,” she added.
With the motto “arts + academics = success,” Stanton provides various opportunities in the arts through its curriculum, art-based teachers and partnerships.
Among some of the partnerships Stanton has includes the Bainbridge House, The University of the Arts, Settlement Music School and The Clay Studio.
“We try to provide the most well-rounded arts education we can,” said Stanton music coordinator Elizabeth Nardone. “In addition to their time in music class, students are opting to participate in a dance class that is primarily jazz and an African drumming class.
“We also have a band where students are learning woodwind and brass instruments and then we have a string orchestra as well,” she said. “The classes are on different days of the week. For drumming, dance, and band, those artists come in one day a week and offer their programming.
“We have a partnership with Settlement Music School. We have orchestra after school two days a week for two hours each day so they’re doing that four hours a week after school. We also have a string artist who comes in on Friday during the school day as well so they have the opportunity to do orchestra three days a week if they choose,” she added.
Stanton has three performances every school year including a winter performance, Black History Month performance — which is coordinated by fourth grade teacher Joan Carter-Williams — and a spring performance.
This year’s spring performance will be held at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts on June 1.
“We have many students who are participating in more than one group for these performances,” Nardone said. “It’s very common for students to be in two or possibly three groups so when they perform their shows, they might have their violin for one thing, and they put that down.
“They then go to African drumming, which could be followed by a quick costume change for dance,” she added. “They’re extremely busy, but it’s amazing how they’re able to manage that.”
Nardone added that providing students with high-quality music education is a priority for her.
“It’s really important that when our students leave Stanton, that they have a high level of music literacy, just like we want them to have a high level of literacy when they’re reading,” Nardone said.
“I want them to be able to go out and do whatever kind of music they want. I don’t want them to be limited by anything so the idea that they can read music, they know how to approach an instrument, they know how to approach practice is going to be really important for them going into high school and operating on a very high level,” she added.
Another huge aspect of the Stanton School is the Stanton Community Partners, a non-profit volunteer organization of parents, community members and advocates who provide independent financial support to the school.
“Stanton Community Partners was established in 2013 during a time when Stanton was potentially in danger of closing its doors and a bunch of neighbors, families and school avenues came together to advocate on behalf of the school to stay open,” said Maria Horowitz, parent and co-president of Stanton Community Partners.
“From there, we continued to support the school through various fundraisers,” she said. “Through those fundraisers, we were able to help with various projects at the school and enhance students’ learning experiences.
“We helped with the renovated school yard, we helped support and got funding for the cafeteria. We’re just doing whatever we can to continue to help the school by providing them with any assistance on any projects or programming they may need,” she added.
On May 15, the Stanton Community Partners will be hosting its annual fundraiser. Horowitz said the money raised from the fundraiser will go toward the schools’ arts program and the Stanton student activity fund.
“We are looking for sponsorships,” Horowitz said. “The fundraiser will include a silent auction where people can bid on different things that are local but they will also be able to bid on some trips to New York, Baltimore or fun activities outside of the city.”
Burnley said she wants her students to have an experience at Stanton that they will never forget.
“For me, it’s the opportunity to really explore different learning opportunities that we can offer,” Burnley said.
“For example, working with clay and getting their hands dirty, participating in the ongoing practices for Settlement Music and then being able to go on to stage collectively as a group or participating in a drumming circle.
“Again, it’s individually you have to learn the skills but collectively as a group you’re showing up to perform together,” she added. “I want our students to take full advantage of the opportunities that are being offered at Stanton.”
