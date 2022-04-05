At the Alain Locke School students are able to come into their own, succeed in the classroom and prepare for their future because of the leadership roles and innovative thinking of the administration and teachers at their school.
Located at 4550 Haverford Ave., the K-8 school with nearly 331 students became a community school in 2017.
“In addition to meeting the academic needs of students , we also focus on students having a voice,” said principal Baretta Massey. “We make sure that they’re seen, heard and affirmed in this building.
“We do have opportunities where staff are included in decision making,” she added. “We also create moments of fun every day.”
Increasing proficiency in reading is just one of the school’s academic goals.
“We want to do a 12% increase in reading, or students being proficient in reading,” Massey said. “In third grade, we wanted a 10% increase of students that were proficient in reading from a combination of third to eighth grade.
“The school goal is also 60% of students attend 90% or more, but my goal is 90% of students attend 90% or more and zero suspensions,” she added.
Massey said another goal for the school is to continue its work around instruction.
“We’re utilizing instruction with text first, making sure that we put grade level text in front of every kid all the time,” Massey said. “We also focus on what we call a win period versus what I need period.
“That is scheduled into our daily schedule where students receive 30 minutes of what they need based on their star tests,” she said. “We budgeted in two additional teachers to work with students on unfinished learning.
“My second year as assistant principal we introduced that because 70% of our students were more than four years behind grade level so we knew we had to focus on making sure those learning skills were just as important as grade level skills,” Massey added.
Students at Locke are developing and honing their leadership skills by contributing their time and effort to student council. In turn, students learn how to use their voice by speaking on issues they believe in.
“We cannot make decisions for students unless they are directly involved in the decision making,” said Locke community schools coordinator Jared Beck.
“Student council sits on our SAC and partners committees and our leadership team,” he said. “We also just started student equity teams where students do work around food access and community safety.
“When we have things like food distribution events or pep rallies that they are the ones who are organizing,” Beck added. “It’s all about giving our kids the skills to become leaders.”
To help students prepare for their future, Locke offers students talk sessions based around goal setting and experiences of exposure.
“When we think about kids and their futures, we think of preparing them for the future that we see for them, not potentially the future they see for themselves,” Massey said. “We make this assumption that they don’t already have their own values and goals, even though the problem is they have them, they just don’t know how to articulate them.
“We’re noticing that it’s hard for our kids to set goals because they want to set goals within a frame that has already been put up for them,” she said. “I always say, “What do you want to do, no matter what the cost? What opportunity have you’ve seen, no matter where, or what do you want to do?
“It’s also hard for our kids to set goals, because they haven’t had experiences outside of their neighborhood,” she added. “They don’t know how to be on Broadway if they’ve never seen a play or conduct an orchestra if they’ve never seen one. I want our kids to experience things and we’re establishing that with our partners.”
Massey explores those conversations monthly with girls through tea parties.
“We talk to the girls about possibilities; where they want to live, what they want to do with their lives and the professional and educational goals they may have,” Massey said.
“We recently had a session where the adults talked about the barriers that held us back from completing our own goals,” she added. “The conversation was great for our students because not only did we talk about our own barriers, but explored what we did to destroy those barriers.”
Just like Massey, Beck also hosts conversational sessions with students. He often has tie talks with the boys.
“I give them all my phone number and let them know if you need something you can always come to me and we can fix it together,” Beck said. “It’s all about giving them a safe space to talk, be themselves and grow.
“For me, it’s about teaching them that the framework of this world may not be designed for us to succeed, but what we can do is support and uplift each other as Black men,” he added. “We all may be different, but us working together makes up a stronger network.”
Massey said she wants students to leave knowing their self worth.
“I want them to leave here understanding their value and worth,” Massey said. “No matter what their path is, I want them to remember who they are and stand tall and confident within their own skin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.