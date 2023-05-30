At the Penrose School, students are able to come into their own, succeed in the classroom and prepare for their future because of the leadership roles and innovative thinking of the administration and teachers at their school.
Located at 2515 S. 77th St., the K-8 school’s vision is to provide students with opportunities to achieve their highest individual potential, both academically and socially, in preparation for life beyond high school.
“We really try to build leadership skills in our students,” said Penrose principal Carol Casciato. “We always have students mentoring other students.
“I want all of our students to leave Penrose knowing the importance of being a leader,” she said. “I also want them to know that they can accomplish anything if they work hard and put their mind to it.”
Creating an inclusive school environment for students and staff is among one of the points of pride at Penrose.
“We have a large population of students with disabilities,” Casciato said. “Next year, we’re getting a Deaf and Hard of Hearing program so that will bring our special needs student population up to 30%.
“Thirty percent of our students have IEPs [Individualized Educational Plan],” she said. “We have middle school students who volunteer their time to help our students with disabilities. We have students who are in wheelchairs and who are nonverbal, so our middle schoolers are always helping them at the end of the day.
“We have a very large population so we don’t want any students to get lost. We want to make sure everybody has a voice and everyone is involved,” she added.
Penrose is currently working with the University of Pennsylvania on the Remaking Recess program. The program is designed to help children with an autism spectrum disorder engage with peers at school.
“We’re piloting that program right now in the third grade,” Casciato said. “We have several students who are diagnosed with autism, but they’re included in the general education classroom full time.
“The program trains the teachers, classroom assistant and our climate liaison on recess games and strategies to foster communication and relationships with all of the students,” she said. “The teachers and staff who are piloting the program will then train other teachers next year so that we can expand the program.”
Another program Penrose has is Mikayla’s Voice. The program inspires kids of all abilities to share the message of inclusion.
“They do an assembly for all of our students and talk about the need for everyone to be included,” Casciato said.
“They show videos of students with disabilities talking about their talents and strengths and then students from every class in every grade level come together and create an art project,” she said.
“We’re really trying to do a lot to foster inclusion in our school and to make sure that we really build a sense of community,” she added.
For extracurricular activities, Penrose offers students a variety of programs including gardening, math game club, sports, music and art.
“We have a partnership with a company that does a STEM program after school,” Casciato said. “Our students participate in science, art and music activities every day after school until 5:30 p.m.
“They dance, they do yoga, their gardening, they do science experiments, they do art activities, so it’s very well-rounded and they actually cycle through each thing so they get experience with everything,” she said.
“All of our students in grade 3-8 can participate in the program. Every year, we also have an annual peace rally in May. The rally was actually started by a student as a result of a classroom conversation about violence in the city. It’s an amazing event and something our school, students and the community look forward to every year,” she added.
Adding to the students’ enthusiasm at Penrose are the teachers. Students appreciate the academic aptitude of their teachers as well as the personal investments they make in them.
“We don’t have a high turnover rate at Penrose,” Casciato said. “If teachers leave it’s usually because they are retiring or they are getting a promotion within the district.
“We have a wonderful support system,” she said. “Students can go to any person in our building and talk to someone. Our children feel supported and safe at all times and that is because of the hard-work of the teachers and staff at Penrose. We’re not just a school community, but a family.”
Casciato added that the staff fosters a sense of community by having morning town halls.
“We meet in communities once a week,” Casciato said. “Grades 6-8 meet on Mondays, grades 3-5 on Tuesday and our kindergarten and first grade meets on Fridays.
“It’s really nice to bring everyone together,” she said. “Every teacher shouts out something about either their student, a group of students or their whole class. The teachers will also shout out another teacher or staff member.
“The district has a Professional Learning Community where the teachers meet by content so they don’t always get that time to elaborate and celebrate together,” she added. “Our town halls are a good way to celebrate each other while also establishing a positive school culture.”
