Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
Science Leadership Academy Middle School (SLAMS) continues to prepare its students for the next level academically by providing a rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and entrepreneurship.
Located at 3610 Warren St., SLAMS is housed in a new building along with Samuel Powel Elementary School. The 87,000-square-foot, two-story building is a joint project by Drexel University and developer Wexford Science and Technology.
Students learn in a project-based environment where the core values of inquiry, research, collaboration, presentation and reflection are emphasized in all classes.
“It’s been quite the journey for our school, but we’re very happy with where we are,” said principal Timothy Boyle. “Now that we’re in this new space, we can get back to some of the core things we care about and value.”
Boyle said among the goals for this school year was to continue the work around some school initiatives.
“Last year, we started our continuing adoption of ‘Learning for Social Justice,’ which is the rebrand of ‘Teaching for Tolerance,’” Boyle said.
“We’ve added that to our advisory as a way to do some anti-bias, anti-racism work with our kids,” he said. “We are continuing that work this year. We were a ‘No Place for Hate’ school and we got the official designation, however as we grew, the program lapsed.
“We will be reigniting our ‘No Place for Hate’ work, we’re hoping to get a designation for that this school year,” he added. “Our counselor kicked that off with our teachers in December, to kick off with our kids now.”
Another goal for SLAMS is to continue its work on rethinking the learning process.
“We’re looking at how our assessment practices, even the playing field for one of the most diverse student bodies in the district,” Boyle said. “We’ve done a lot of work on grading around retakes, and making sure that kids have access to the grades they get.
“We’re making sure that when we’re giving opportunities for kids to show us what they can do, that when they don’t do as well as they want to, they have another chance and that chance is actually what gets credited,” he said.
“We’ve also been doing a lot of rethinking around how we grade and how we support the learning process,” he added. “We’re trying to illuminate for kids, what’s practice and what counts.”
Students at SLAMS participate in a variety of classes and activities including robotics, physical education, techsplorations (a technology class) and pre-engineering. The school also has sports teams and hosts athletic events in their new gymnasium.
“Pre-engineering is a new applied math class,” Boyle said. “In the class, the kids not only build things, but they also understand the math behind what they’re building. They build a fan powered car made out of K’NEX.
“The kids have to understand which car went the farthest in distance as well as how much the car would cost,” he added. “If they were to take pieces out of the car would it make the car more or less expensive. They also build birdhouses in that class.”
In the spring, students will be running and participating in their own “Bravery in the Neighborhood” podcast. The podcast is based on a walking tour of West Philadelphia.
“Every year, we have a ‘Bravery in the Neighborhood’ podcast project,” Boyle said. “Both of our fifth and sixth grade humanities teachers get their classes to walk around the neighborhood and identify a place that they think exemplifies bravery.
“Students then create a 10-15 minute podcast about that experience,” he said. “We have people bring smartphones and we provide headphones and folks walk with their kids around University City and listen to their kids or their peers podcasts from site to site. Then we make a map of all of the locations we can link the podcast to.”
Every Wednesday, university partners and community organizations will run mini-courses at the school based on the interests of the students.
“Turner Construction has come in and provided a construction mini course for the kids,” Boyle said. “They’re talking about how they got into the industry and what they get to do and what they don’t get to do.
“As the buildings around us become occupied with life science incubators, a lot of the things that Drexel had over at Hahnnaman will move over to the Drexel Academic Tower,” he said.
“We’re going to have doctors, PA’s and all sorts of folks within walking distance that maybe we can go visit and also that can come to either talk with our kids and run mini courses themselves,” he added.
Boyle said he wants his students to leave SLAMS with core values.
“When our kids leave here, I want them to be able to say we got better at asking questions, researching, collaborating, presentations and reflection,” Boyle said.
“We want our students to make choices based on their interests and how they learn,” he added. “That will set them up to be successful in the next phase after middle school.”
