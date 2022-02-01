Gilbert Spruance Elementary School has dedicated teachers and staff, engaging class assignments and programs where students are supported to reach academic excellence.
Located at 6401 Horrocks St., Spruance has a diverse learning community where over 30 languages are spoken. The school provides its nearly 1,250 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“Our school slogan is ‘We have great expectations for every kid, every day, in every class,’” said principal Kwand Lang. “That slogan really sets the tone for who we are as a school.’
“We’re going to treat every kid respectfully but it’s all about high expectations,” he added. “We don’t lower our expectations for any kid at Spruance and the reason why is because we believe that every kid here can be great.”
Students at Spruance participate in morning meetings. The meeting brings students together to discuss or participate in an activity selected by their teachers. It also gives their teachers an opportunity to do a quick daily social and emotional wellness check on students.
“The morning meetings take place at 9:30 a.m.,” said dean of students Danielle Matthews. “During the meetings, teachers share information with students and then that is followed up with an activity.
“The activity could be related to whatever the teachers were sharing with students,” she said. “Within the activity, the students might be able to build their relationship with each other.
“This helps to build that community and family atmosphere at Spruance,” she added. “After the activity, comes the closing, which is a final message to students from the teachers.”
Some of the points of pride at Spruance include student government, a full athletic program, National Junior Honor Society as well as the Men of Spruance and Girls Rule, a mentoring program for young boys and girls to enrich and empower them to become better leaders and make better choices.
“We won three city championships in basketball before the pandemic,” Lang said. “The boys won back-to-back and the girls won in 2018. We also won in track. We run a full academic after school program.
“We have partnerships with the local community and religious institutions,” he said. “In August, we had a bookbag drive where we gave away over 750 bookbags and that event was in partnership with my fraternity Phi Beta Sigma, State Rep. Jared Solomon and Gary Barbera.
“Everything for us is really trying to push from good to great,” he added. “In order for you to build a great school, you have to have great people, programming and partnerships. You have to have something that keeps students actively engaged in the school program.”
Middle school students at Spruance develop and hone their leadership skills by contributing time and effort to the student council.
The student council is a part of the school’s Home and School Association and the school advisory committee. The council consists of a president, vice president, treasurer, historian and secretary.
“I meet with student council monthly and they are required to come into my office with a typed agenda,” Lang said. “By the end of the year, they typically run one or two major school programs.
“They oversee the school fair that we do for the kids and run one or two parent round tables where they show the parents the intervention programs,” he added. “They lead their own meetings, we’re just there to facilitate.”
Spruance has adopted a PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Systems) that rewards students with bulldog bones for good behavior.
Students must be respectful, responsible and safe in the classroom, hallway, bathroom, cafeteria, school yard and auditorium in order to receive the bulldog bones from the principal, teachers and staff.
“We’re making sure that we acknowledge positive behaviors and that we also provide consistent consequences for behaviors as well,” Matthews said. “We use our data to help us make decisions and tweaks so that we can focus on those positive behaviors and less of the more consequential behaviors that we’ve seen in the past.
“The students can use their bulldog bones in the school store where they can purchase all kinds of things including school supplies, fancy pins, folders and snacks,” she said. “Sometimes students will buy bigger ticket items like parties, where we have a celebration or dance party.
“Before the pandemic, teachers used to like to save up a bunch of bucks to get a rebate on a trip or to redeem it for pizza parties for their kids,” she added. “The PBIS program definitely gets competitive.”
Lang said he wants students to leave Spruance knowing that they are called to do great things.
“Our job is to get kids to understand their purpose,” Lang said. “I want our kids to be great and I want them to want to be great. We’re just trying to make people fall in love with learning and understanding. If you fall in love with it, you find your purpose.”
