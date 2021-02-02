The Southwark School has always preferred a collaborative approach when it comes to its students, staff, and the community around them.
Principal Andrew Lukov said that approach is even more important now due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“While we may be doing virtual school, we’re still Southwark and we care about our kids and families,” said principal Andrew Lukov. “We’re continuing to work together as a school community and team. We’re making sure our kids are in class, receiving instruction, and are still getting the resources that they and their families need.
“We’re also doing as many wellness checks as possible with our families,” he added. “We’re here to make sure that the kids are successful. We have a variety of staff on hand wanting to help our kids and families.”
Southwark is a Pre-K-8 community school that provides community resources, academic and emotional support and education opportunities for its nearly 965 students, their families and the community.
“We have been working with the Christ Church and they have been delivering food to our families weekly since April,” said community school coordinator Liz Hejlek. “Through the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, Dunkin’ Donuts and Eat Right Philly, we are one of the Meaningful Meals schools.
“Two Mondays a month, we give out 30 pounds of produce, milk, eggs, meat and cheese. We have 100 of those to give out every other Monday. We recently had a coat distribution where we gave out 230 coats.
“Families who weren’t able to get coats at that time were still able to get coats at a later date thanks to our partnerships,” she added. “We’re just making sure that we’re doing everything as a school to make sure our students and families are still getting the resources they need during this pandemic.”
Southwark has a school wide initiative based around social emotional learning. The day often starts with morning meetings, which includes a different theme for the week. The school has also provided students with different activities to help with social emotional learning.
“We have STL Cafe, which gives the kids the opportunity to be with each other in a safe space,” said counselor Vania Hoyte. “We provide a separate Zoom link outside of their class during lunchtime where they can come in and interact with other kids and play games. It’s a great opportunity for them to have social time with one another.
“We also have a partnership with CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia) for a program called PRAISE, which is specifically for our fourth- and fifth-graders. CHOP provides us with training to help us understand their social emotional curriculum for students.
“The teachers and counselors teach them this curriculum for about two months using the platform Nearpod,” she added. “The program really helps with the kids social emotional learning.”
In addition to the social emotional learning component, Southwark also utilizes a STEP team that provides mental health and behavioral health support to students and their families.
“A few years ago, the Mayor’s Office and the District wanted to make sure there were more emotional, behavioral health, and mental health services in the schools,” said clinical coordinator Emily Husband. “I have since been at Southwark for four years and oversee the program and supervise the team.
“I provide mental and behavioral health support to the kids and families. I meet with kids individually and in groups. We also have a school behavioral consultant who does planning and support for kids and their teachers, so she can do individual planning, support, and therapy with kids.
“I also have a case manager who is bilingual,” she added. “He has a wonderful connection to our Spanish speaking families. He also connects students and families to resources in the community.”
Southwark has a number of staff who is bilingual. The school also has a group of bilingual counseling assistants who are in the school a number days a week. They serve as interpreters in community meetings, town halls, IEP (Individualized Education Program) meetings, parent teacher conferences as well as serve as community liaisons.
Spanish bilingual counseling assistant Rodrigo Fernandez said he has had to teach families how to use technology because they didn’t know how to use it prior to the pandemic.
“We were dealing with some families who had never been in front of a computer before,” Fernandez said. “In addition to making sure that our students and families had computers, Wi-Fi, and hotspots, we also had to teach them how to use it.
“I myself had to learn how to use Google Classroom so that I would be able to teach families how to use it. A lot of the work that I’ve been doing has been after hours because a lot of our families are working during the day, afternoon, and sometimes even in the evening.
“We’ve been making a lot of phone calls and interactive video phone calls to our families to make sure that they not only have everything that they need, but to also let them know that we’re still here for them during this tough time,” he added.
Rodriguez said what he wants Southwark students and families to know during this difficult time is that the staff and team leaders of the school “has their back.”
“Everyone here is passionate about what they do,” Rodriguez said. “No matter what you’re going through or how hard it may be we have your back. Anything you need we’re here. We all miss you and we can’t wait to see all of you in person in the future.”
