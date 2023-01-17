Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
At the William Rowen School students are able to come into their own, succeed in the classroom and prepare for their future because of the leadership roles and innovative thinking of the administration and teachers at their school.
Located at 6841 North 19th Street, the K-5 school inspires its nearly 333 students to pursue their dreams and motivates them to acquire essential skills and knowledge.
“We have a strong community at Rowen,” said Rowen principal Dr. James Murray. “We have phenomenal parents that support us in many ways. We truly have a servant mindset here. We serve our children, our parents and each other.”
Rowen has a robust foundational skills curriculum in literacy for grades K-3. The school uses Wilson Fundations, a prevention program that helps students reduce reading and spelling errors and the Geodes reading program.
Crafted as Readables, the Geodes books allow students to not just apply phonics skills but to also build enduring knowledge and cultivate a deep learning experience.
“We have a phenomenal school based teacher leader by the name of Melissa Wilson, along with Sharen Ford,” Murray said. “These are our English language arts school based teacher leaders. We’re using a co-teaching model, where our school based teacher leaders are co-teaching with our kindergarten, first and second grade teachers to assure that they are not only being developed and teaching the foundational skills but are also collecting data.
“They also make sure that our students who are currently at the intensive level and system level, meaning that they are the most struggling students, are moving out of intensive, into strategic and hopefully up to being on grade level,” he said.
“We’re putting a strong focus on making sure in the early grades, that we are closing any gaps that have developed. We have to make sure at the kindergarten and first grade level that we’re doing everything we can to ensure that our students are not continually falling behind,” he added.
Rowen has an inquiry-based approach to teaching and learning that is focused on backward curricular and instructional planning with an emphasis on big ideas, knowledge transference, and enduring understandings.
Students in grades K-5 receive instruction and coding. First grade to fifth grade students receive instruction and the opportunity to engage in robotics. Fourth and fifth grade students receive instruction and opportunities to explore quantum physics.
Last March, Rowen unveiled its Quantum STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Lab. The lab supports programming that exposes students to virtual reality experiences, robotics and horticultural and science learning spaces.
The lab also offers two curriculums for students through partnerships with Howard University’s Quantum Biology Laboratory and Awbury Arboretum. Rowen is the only elementary school in the world to offer students immersive experiences to explore quantum information science.
Murray said the school follows certain principles for their work based around Quantum Physics.
“We’re looking at the next generation science standards and looking at those gaps where we can think about how quantum physics can be reimagined in our science standard,” Murray said.
“We use a principle called clarity over accuracy,” he said. “We’re really interested in ensuring that the scientific principles are made clear to students, so we do sacrifice some accuracy scientifically so that they can grab hold of concepts.
“We also provide our students with augmented and virtual reality experiences. We have our class VR headsets that students can use to explore scientific processes in a way that is accessible for them,” he added.
Murray added that the first unit that has been written is called “From Plants to Photosynthesis to Solar Panels.”
“There is a belief that plants may use quantum science principles in force emphasis. We’re having our students explore that idea,” Murray said.
“Understanding how plants work and how photosynthesis works is something that’s accessible to fourth and fifth graders. We want them to imagine one day creating a solar panel that could operate as efficiently as plants do with photosynthesis,” he added.
In 1992, the Josephson Institute of Ethics brought together a group of educators to create the six pillars of character—core ethical values for youth to learn and adapt.
The six pillars are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. Rowen uses these pillars for their students.
“We want to make sure that our students understand that character counts,” Murray said. “Every student has a character count bracelet that they wear. If you ask any of our students what the six pillars of character are and what they are about, our students will be able to tell you.
“I want our students to leave Rowan knowing education is life and character counts,” he added. “If our students leave saying those things then we know we’ve made a difference in their lives.”
