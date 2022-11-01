The Rhawnhurst School has dedicated teachers and staff, engaging class assignments and programs where students are supported to reach academic excellence.
Located at 7809 Castor Ave. in the Northeast Section of Philadelphia, Rhawnhurst has a diverse learning community where over a dozen languages are spoken. The Blue Ribbon school provides its nearly 608 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“Rhawnhurst is a very special place; it’s a school that is filled with love, warmth and respect,” said Rhawnhurst principal Joy Kingwood-Ellis.
Addressing the learning gap from the COVID-19 pandemic is just one of the academic goals for this school year.
“We’re working with teachers to increase their capacity around Tier 1 implementation and just making sure that we’re addressing those gaps we had during those COVID years because there were a lot of gaps during that time frame,” Kingwood-Ellis said.
“The main focus for us as a leadership team is figuring out how we can look at the data provided through Star and how we can intentionally make action plans around those data points while also working with teachers to build their capacity and build their confidence to support those learners,” she said.
Kingswood-Ellis said data plays a huge role in preparing their students for the next level.
“We have weekly data meetings where we’re honing in on our Star data and our data in general,” Kingswood-Ellis said. “We have that dedicated time for leadership team members to sit, look at the data, figure out the trends and dig deep into it.
“Every child needs something different and it’s not a one size fits all scenario,” she added. “It’s our hope that by providing scaffolds and creating a differentiated action plan for each student, we can kind of tackle those gaps that we’ve seen the last couple of years.”
Rhawnhurst offers a variety of programming for students, parents and educators. The CHOP Bullying Classroom Check Up program provides professional development for teachers about classroom management strategies and understanding the impact of bullying and strategies for bullying detection, prevention and intervention.
The program also includes formal teacher coaching and simulator sessions to practice strategies identified in the coaching sessions. Teachers set goals, identify aggression prevention strategies and practice relevant implementation in the classroom.
Another program the school has is the Design Education for the Center of Architecture and Design. In this program, architects come to the classroom and teach lessons around various architecture projects.
The program introduces the design process to students in the classroom via a series of engaging hands-on STEAM workshops taught by practicing architects, designers and contractors.
Rhawnhurst also has a Playworks Team Up Program which provides comprehensive consulting and support delivered by a Playworks site coordinator who coaches school staff to model and teach strategies, games and systems to develop and sustain a positive educational culture for everyone, starting at recess.
“Playworks is something that we’ve done for the last couple of years,” Kingwood-Ellis said. “The socialized recess program not only builds the capacity of leaders in the building, but it also allows us to solve problems through conflict resolution skills.
“We also do a lot for our parents,” she said. “Whether it be parent workshops or just being a hub of resources for them. Many of our parents may not be native English speakers so we really try to create some programming where all folks feel included.
“We know that we’re living in a very interesting time in society with the things that you see on the news,” she added. “Anything that we can do to not only address the learning gaps, but also help students to become better human beings is something we’re always striving for.”
Adding to Rhawnhurst students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Kingwood-Ellis praised her staff for their hard work and dedication.
“We have an awesome team at Rhawnhurst,” Kingwood-Ellis said. “One of the things that I’m really proud of is that we don’t have major turnover at the school.
“Many of the teachers have been here for years,” she said. “Even when they leave us, oftentimes they’re not leaving to go to another school, but they’re retiring. We’re truly a family here.”
Kingwood-Ellis said she wants students to leave Rhawnhurst knowing that they can do amazing things.
“Our students start their foundation at the Rhawnhurst school,” Kingwood-Ellis said. “We’re not only teaching them math, reading, science and social studies, but we’re also teaching them how to be productive human beings who are mindful of the others around them and understanding that in order to coexist in this ecosystem, we have to be tolerant and accepting of others.
“I want our students to leave being complete human beings who respect others and have integrity,” she added. “I want them to know that they’re loved and they have adults here who they can always confide in, even after they leave here.”
