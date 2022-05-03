Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
A small school with great expectations, the Samuel Powel Elementary School provides academic, emotional support and educational and social opportunities for its students.
Located at 3610 Warren St., Powel is housed in a new building along with the Science Leadership Academy Middle School. The 87,000-square-foot, two-story building is a joint project by Drexel University and developer Wexford Science and Technology.
“We not only introduced students back to in-person learning this school year, but they were also coming into a space that would be brand new to them,” said Principal Kimberly Ellerbee.
“It was exciting to bring them back to school in this beautiful space, but we also wanted to honor the time and memories that we made in the previous building,” Ellerbee said. “We did a march from the old building to our new location.
“We had community members, former Powel students as well as current students show up for the march,” Ellerbee added. “The march ended with a ribbon cutting at the new building. The march was really for the children and it was a way for us to welcome them into their new space.”
Powel is a K-4 school with nearly 250 students. The school’s mission is to provide a rigorous and supportive academic environment that fosters intellectual growth, creativity and personal responsibility.
“At Powel, we’re really focus on educating the whole child,” Ellerbee said. “We have a rigorous program that addresses state standards and gives students an opportunity to explore, think critically and problem solve.
“We’re also very intentional and unapologetic about the fact that we really want students to not only have a solid foundation academically, but we want them to have a solid foundation socially and emotionally,” Ellerbee said. “We want them to be good students and citizens.”
Before the pandemic, Powel implemented a mindfulness curriculum. The curriculum teaches students the strategies to develop strong social and emotional skills.
“The children learn so much through the combination of the mindfulness program and our counselor does guidance lessons in the classroom with our younger students,” Ellerbee said.
“The counselor teaches them about the brain, how it works and how to monitor certain physiological indicators of when they’re going into fight or flight mode,” Ellerbee said. “They learn strategies that they can use to de-escalate themselves through breathing techniques and other tools.
“Coming back from the pandemic, I’m glad we had these practices in place beforehand because it was a great tool to use once we all came back together under the same roof,” Ellerbee added.
In addition to academics, Powel also makes sure that students are having fun at school. The school has spirit days and a number of breaks throughout the school day.
“We have multiple recesses that are integrated into our day because we recognize that students need time to let out energy, play and engage with one another,” Ellerbee said.
“We chose as a school community to extend our school day,” Ellerbee said. “We start our school day at 8:25 a.m. and our day ends at 3:25 p.m. It’s a little longer than the average school day because we have built in periods that are devoted to play, recess and mindfulness.”
Adding to Powel’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Ellerbee praised her staff for their hard work and dedication.
“We have a phenomenal team at Powel; our teachers are very dedicated and they love our children,” Ellerbee said. “The teachers, along with the staff, are the ones that make things happen at the school.
“We’re also one of a few school’s that is strictly elementary, but we are growing a class each grade,” Ellerbee added. “Next year, we’re adding a third kindergarten class.
“We will continue to add a third class at every grade until we reach full capacity,” Ellerbee added. “At that point, we will have three classes at each grade in K-4.”
Ellerbee said she wants her students to feel supported at Powel.
“I want them to walk away knowing that they’re loved, cared about and valued,” Ellerbee said.
“There are people here who are constantly working hard to prepare them for success,” Ellerbee added. “I also want them to have that academic foundation where they can go to middle school and build upon what they learned here.”
