With a nationwide novel coronavirus pandemic in full swing, the Philadelphia Learning Academy South (PLAS) is learning how to make adjustments like many schools in Philadelphia and across the country.
While the virtual transition has been challenging, PLAS’ staff and students have remained resilient through it all.
“It has been a challenge,” said sixth year PLAS principal Darryl Blackwell. “My teachers have definitely increased their skill set when it comes to providing virtual instruction. To assist with making virtual learning more engaging for students, my teachers have been training every week with a technology integration coach.
“My students are trying their best to navigate having to log in every day and stay focused on the learning,” he added. “Consistent attendance is a challenge for many of my students, so we have support staff available to reach out to students and their families in an attempt to resolve any barriers present.”
Blackwell said what has made things easier during this difficult time has been the PLAS school family. Not only does the staff care for its students and their families but they also care for each other.
“The PLAS School Family, which is what I call our awesome staff, does a great job in reaching out to students and their families for support with attendance, academic help, and even opportunities for employment,” Blackwell said.
“My climate manager, Dr. Allen Wing, is famous for the great rapport he has with parents and students alike. I even make periodic ‘house-calls’ where I deliver achievement certificates along with $20 visa gift cards for students who are consistently showing up for class and performing well academically.
“My school counselor, Ms. Edda Loredo, also reaches out to families to inform them of resources that can assist with any issues that come up for a student,” he added. “We are a family, and we look out for one another, even in this difficult time.”
Located at 4300 Westminster Ave. PLAS is a small alternative high school where academic programming is the focus of the educational experience.
The school utilizes a blended learning model where students use technology as a learning tool.
Students at PLAS currently start their virtual day with three classes in the morning with a ten-minute break in between each class.
The morning classes are followed by lunch and advisory. They finish their day with their last two classes.
“Every day, students log into their Google Classroom where their teacher will greet them and begin the lesson with a warm-up activity,” Blackwell said. “After the warm-up is reviewed, the lesson objective is shared and the teacher guides his/her students through the content.
“Students usually have their core courses (English, Math, Science, Social Studies) and maybe one or two electives,” he added. “The goal is to keep our students engaged in the learning given the unique circumstances that we are facing in this virtual learning environment.”
During the afternoon instructional block, students are actively involved in a web-based teaching program called Edgenuity. The interactivity provided by the Edgenuity platform encourages learning that develops competence, confidence, and enthusiasm for independent, reflective, and life-long learning.
“PLAS students have an opportunity to complete courses in an accelerated manner through the online program ‘Edgenuity,’” Blackwell said. “Once a course is completed in Edgenuity, the student earns credit and their journey to graduation gets that much closer.”
To help students prepare for college and career after graduation, Blackwell said Loredo and JAG specialist Dawn McDonald have done a good job of keeping students informed with crucial information.
“Ms. Loredo is very active in speaking with students about college opportunities and how to prepare for life as a college student,” Blackwell said. “Earlier in the year, Ms. Loredo held a parent workshop on college preparedness and focused on FAFSA and financial aid.
“We also have a program called JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates), where seniors are exposed to the development of skills needed to acquire and maintain employment,” he added. “These soft-skills are critical for students to be successful when they graduate. Dr. Dawn McDonald runs this program for our students.”
Blackwell said that what he hopes his students take away from their experience at PLAS is the importance of hard work and going after their dreams.
“The takeaway I wish for each PLAS student is that no matter what is going on in their lives, if they make the decision to go after their dreams, it is possible with hard work,” Blackwell said.
“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we can find a way to persevere through any obstacle, and because we succeeded, we are a better person for it,” he added. “The PLAS mascot is the phoenix because it speaks to the ‘never die’ attitude we all must have to navigate life at any level.”
