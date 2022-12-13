The Samuel Pennypacker School is a K-8 school at 1858 E. Washington Lane that provides its nearly 331 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“We’re really honing in on students’ skills in reading and math,” said Pennypacker principal Tamika Gilliam. “For math, we have a lot of formative tests that the students are completing. We have the intervention program iReady for students in math and reading.
“As far as the reading and ELA (English Language Arts) is concerned, we do our text dependence analysis every month. We also have books that are in the hands of kids every day,” she added.
To help students prepare for high school and beyond, Pennypacker exposes their students to different schools in the district starting in middle school.
“In fifth grade, we’re exposing our students to different schools that they have access to in the School District of Philadelphia,” Gilliam said. “We have some of the high schools come in and talk to our students about the high school experience.
“We also expose our students to different colleges and universities,” she said. “We have HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Tuesdays where we highlight HBCUs. Our students can get to know what they’re about and different aspects of HBCU life or college life.
“There’s also a podcast we highlight called “Hey Black Child.” The podcast talks about a myriad of different things including finances, Black superheroes, literature by different authors and HBCUs,” she added.
Pennypacker has adopted Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), an incentive-based program used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning.
“Our students are charged with being the center of responsible, respectful, responsible and safe,” Gilliam said. “When the students are being those things and using their wise words students get points in our system. When our students gain so many points, they’re able to participate in various activities.”
Pennypacker has a plethora of partnerships with the community and local organizations. Among some of the schools’ partnership includes the Great Commission Church, Girl Scouts and Playworks, a program whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play.
“We have a partnership with the 14th Police District,” Gilliam said. “They do various assemblies with our students. They have different events our students participate in. They also adopt families and provide them with the things they need whether it’s coats or food.
“We also have a partnership with Playworks. They’re here every day and we have a coach to help with organized recess and teach our students how to play and how to socialize.
“The West Oak Lane library is another one of our partners. They come in and read to some of our students and talk to them about library usage. They also help with our drama club. They do plays and come into the school to practice on the stage,” she added.
Adding to students’ enthusiasm at Pennypacker is the high-caliber of teachers. Gilliam praised her staff for their hard work and dedication.
“My staff is phenomenal,” Gilliam said. “Besides the kids at our school, the other best thing about Pennypacker is our staff. They work extremely hard and truly care about our students. We work really well together to make sure that our kids are supported and successful.”
Gilliam said she wants her students to leave Pennypacker feeling loved and supported.
“Maya Angelou has an amazing quote that says: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” Gilliam said.
“I want our students to walk away from Pennypacker knowing and feeling that they are loved and supported,” she added. “I want this to be an experience that they reflect on for the rest of their lives.”
