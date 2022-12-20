The Penn Treaty School is a comprehensive 6-12 school that provides its 470 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
Located at 600 East Thompson Street in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, the school prepares students to achieve post secondary success in college, trade schools, military service and vocational and career training.
“We’re very unique because there are only a few schools in the School District of Philadelphia that serve middle and high school students,” said Penn Treaty principal Wajibah Thompson. “However, we’re also a school that a lot of people still don’t know a whole lot about.
“This year, we’re really focused on rebranding,” she said. “We want to make sure that our school community, students and families of Philadelphia really understand the Penn Treaty can serve students in middle school, but is also a viable option for high school.
“We offer a plethora of activities and programming, but we also have smaller class sizes. We make sure our students get the support they need and the academic success they are trying to achieve,” Thompson added.
Penn Treaty has adopted Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), an incentive-based program used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning.
While the PBIS program is for the middle school students at the school, the high schoolers have a similar incentive based program called “In Their Bag.”
“High School students who are in their bag don’t have any behavior infractions, their attendance is good and they’re grades are on point,” Thompson said. “Although we try to operate as two schools, we still operate under one umbrella.
“If we have incentives or clubs for middle school students, we also try to do something for our high school students. We recently had our homecoming week, which was a culminating spirit week for the entire school,” she said. “For our high school, we had a homecoming dance and for middle school students, we had a kickball game.
“We try to cater to our whole school community, but we also understand that sometimes our middle school students may have different needs than our high school students,” she added.
Thompson said they’re also opportunities at the school where the high schoolers mentor the middle schoolers.
“Our high school counselor is working with a group of students and our Relationship First Program,” Thompson said. “We have peer mediation and peer mentorship, where some of the high school students can work with the supervision of an adult to support any middle schoolers who have conflict or issues.
“They can work with a peer mediator to support them and they’re also getting that voice and building a connection with someone who’s closer in age than they are,” she added.
Penn Treaty offers a variety of programs for students to participate in. In addition to athletics, the school has partnerships with Education Works, 12 Plus and Lulac.
“We have Education Works they come in and they support our students,” Thompson said. “The nonprofit, 12 Plus, works with our high school students and seniors. They support them for their options after high school. We also have a program called Lulac, which operates as an after school program.
“We have some students who have been advocating for a cooking club,” she said. “Students have been also asking for our weight rooms to be revitalized so that we can possibly do a fitness club for students.
“We have a great population of students who receive special education services and one of the things that they do is our Wolf Café. The Wolf Café teaches our students real life skills. They learn how to take orders, make the orders themselves and deliver the orders,” she added.
Adding to students’ enthusiasm at Penn Treaty is the high-caliber of teachers and staff. Thompson praised her teachers and staff for their hard work and dedication.
“Many of our teachers and staff have been with Penn Treaty for well over 25 years,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of veteran staff members who are connected to the community. We have individuals who live in the area and can walk to school.
“They’re all doing some amazing work here and they all really care about our students and families. I truly feel blessed to have the teachers and staff that are here at Penn Treaty, especially being a first year principal,” Thompson added.
Thompson said she wants students to leave Penn Treaty ready to succeed in life.
“I want our students to walk away from Penn Treaty feeling that they received the tools, skills and support necessary to be successful, regardless of which path they choose after high school,” Thompson said.
“I also want them to feel like they were connected not only while they were here, but I want them to remain connected to Penn Treaty after they graduated because they will forever be a part of our family.”
