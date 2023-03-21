“Preparing Tomorrow’s Educators” is the motto that has been a part of the daily practice at Parkway West High School.
Located at 4725 Fairmount Ave., Parkway West is a special admissions high school in West Philadelphia with nearly 230 students.
“Our big focus is our early childhood education program,” said Parkway West High School principal William Brown. “One of our goals of our school is to educate future educators. We want to help young people see the benefits of going into education.
“A lot of times people hear about all the horror stories about being a teacher, but we want to show people that there are a lot of different careers in education,” he said.
“They can be a teacher, a counselor, coach and principal. There are so many different types of positions in education. The best way we can introduce that idea to students is through our early childhood education program,” he added
Parkway West is the only high school in Philadelphia with an early childhood career and technical education program.
The goal of the program is to introduce the students to the field of early childhood education through a newly designed curriculum beginning in the ninth grade. Through internships, students gain real-life experience in the education field.
Upon the completion of the program, students earn a Child Development Associate credential that demonstrates their knowledge, skills and abilities in the early childhood education field as well as nine college credits.
“Through that program, students learn what it takes to be a teacher, especially at an early childhood center,” Brown said. “One of our big partners is the KenCrest West Early Learning Center.
“At KenCrest, we have groups of seniors that are there three days a week for the whole day,” he said. “They serve as assistant teachers. They’re working with the teachers and students as well as carrying out different teaching duties throughout the day.
“As far as the overall program, students are in the program for three years starting in 10th grade. During their junior and senior years, they participate in internships. They’re learning a lot about pedagogy, how to teach a lesson plan and structure a classroom. All of the basic tasks every teacher has to learn,” he added.
Another focus of the school is the dual enrollment programs. The school has dual enrollment partnerships with Community College of Philadelphia, Temple University and Harrisburg University.
“Students participate in the Senior Year Only program at Community College of Philadelphia,” Brown said. “Those students are there every day, they take all of their core courses over at community college, so they’re pretty much regular college students over there.
“We have an in-house program through Harrisburg University where our teachers here are actually considered adjunct professors for Harrisburg University. Some of the courses that they teach actually count for college credit at Harrisburg University,” he said.
“We also have a partnership with Temple University through Temple Education Scholars. We’re trying to get more kids into that dual enrollment program. That one offers 15 credits per year for students who want to go into education. We’re really trying to solidify more dual enrollment opportunities for our students, because we know that the closer we get them to a bachelor’s degree, the closer that they will be to a career in education,” he added.
Parkway West offers a variety of Advanced Placement courses including English Language and Composition, English Literature and Composition, U.S. Government & Politics and Environmental Science.
The school has Public League athletic teams in basketball, softball and volleyball. Track and field is another sport offered at the school.
“As far as extracurriculars, student council is one of our [biggest] extracurriculars here,” Brown said. “I meet with the student council once a month. They come to me with an agenda about things that they would like to see.
“Student leadership and advocacy is a really big part of what I want to grow here,” he said. “When young people tell me things, I listen. I want them to hold me accountable by using their voices to speak about things that are important to them.”
Adding to the students’ enthusiasm at the Parkway West are the teachers. Students appreciate the academic aptitude of their teachers as well as the personal investments they make in them.
“Parkway West has an amazing staff,” Brown said. “The majority of our teachers have been at Parkway West for over five years. We truly care about all of our students. We do whatever it takes here to make sure they are supported and that they get what they need.”
Brown said he wants his students to realize that having a career in education can be rewarding.
“By helping young people with these different pathways into education at Parkway West, we’re helping them to see that education can be a very rewarding career,” Brown said.
“I really want our young people to reverse the narrative that being a teacher is a bad job because it’s not,” he said. “They can make a difference in so many future students’ lives and it starts with them preparing for a career in education today.”
