Through its college preparatory curriculum, career and technical education (CTE) and extracurricular activities Overbrook High School provides a platform to ensure that students develop the necessary skills to be successful in their academic and life choices after graduation.
“Our motto is ‘Overbrook will not be overlooked,’ which means we will all work to serve the needs of all of our students, where every student graduates ready and prepared for life,” said third-year principal Kahlila S. Lee.
Located at 5898 Lancaster Ave. in West Philadelphia, Overbrook’s legacy is built on a history of contributions to history.
Some notable Overbrook Alumni include NBA player Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar-nominated actor, rapper, and entrepreneur Will Smith, council member of the 4th District in Philadelphia Curtis Jones Jr. and former NASA astronaut who was the first African American in space Guion S. Bluford Jr.
Lee is also an alumni of Overbrook’s Class of 1989. Twelfth grade school counselor Toni Davenport praised Lee’s leadership since being at the school.
“Dr. Lee empowers everyone in the building to be independent leaders,” Davenport said. “She always says, “If you have the skill set then run with it, just make sure that I have knowledge of what you’re doing.”
“She’s an amazing leader who always puts her staff and students first,” she added. “I’m grateful for Dr. Lee and the opportunity to work at Overbrook High School.”
Overbrook offers students two CTE programs including health related technology and digital media. The school also has a JROTC program and ninth grade success academy program.
For extracurricular activities, Overbrook has a variety of programs including the athletics department, Upward Bound, Promise Corps, and the wellness and nutrition program Eat Right Philly formerly known as Eat.Right.Now.
“For our health related technology program, we have a partnership with Lankenau and the digital media program, we have a partnership with the Mann Music Center,” Lee said.
“Our students start the CTE programs in 10th grade,” she said. “In 11th grade, students have a shadowing non-paid internship experience. As seniors, we seek paid internships for them that will lead them to full time employment upon graduation.
“We also have students who are not in our CTE program,” she added. “About 39% of our population is specialized services. We also support their efforts and make sure they have a post secondary plan upon leaving Overbrook High School.”
To help students prepare for college and career, all students take the SAT and PSAT. The school has events like college day, SAT prep courses and offers a skills course for seniors.
Students have a checklist they have to complete before graduation. The list includes doing community service, applying for scholarships, writing a resume, applying to several colleges and universities and attending three college tours.
Overbrook also has a dual enrollment program with Community College of Philadelphia where students earn college credits.
“We have a Speaker Series where we have different speakers come in and meet with the students,” Davenport said. This year, we have a ratio of one to 100 in regards to counselors and that’s due to the support of Helen Gym.
“We have a laser focus on our post secondary plan,” she added. “With our students in ninth grade, we’re not waiting until they become seniors to do this check off list.”
The school participated in the School District of Philadelphia Healing Together initiative, a collaboration of the Office of Student Support Services, Office of Teaching and Learning, and Office of Curriculum.
The initiative addresses the needs of students, staff, and families in social emotional learning, mental health and trauma, community morning meeting and adult wellness.
Overbrook has a step team that includes a case manager, a clinical social worker and a family peer specialist, who help support parents. Through the step team, the school does one-to-one student school therapy, family therapy, and small group therapy for students and families.
The school also has counselors who wear many hats at the school from home visits to students who are non-attenders and transition meetings to teaching in the classroom.
“We do transition meetings to support students that are adjudicated youth and who are making their way back to school,” Lee said. “My counselors are responsible for holding sessions as it relates to social emotional learning and/or post secondary planning.
“We really try to engage the holistic needs of the students,” she said. We’ve been very targeted with the work that we do for the students and we make sure to look at everything from all lenses and perspectives.
“It’s really a team approach,” she added. “I really have an amazing staff here who is able to do just that. I couldn’t do any of this work without them.”
Lee said she wants her students to leave Overbrook prepared for the world.
“I want Overbrook students to be able to forge strong positive connections,” Lee said. “I want them to achieve independence, build confidence, gain academic knowledge and not only graduate from high school, but to be prepared to persevere with a strong sense of self by wishing for a life full of promise.”
