The success of Overbrook Educational Center (OEC) does not just rely on the students’ academic excellence and personal growth.
The teachers, parents, staff and faculty at the K-8 school in West Philadelphia play a pivotal role by providing its nearly 289 students with endless opportunities.
Located at 6722 Lansdowne Ave. in West Philadelphia, OEC is a K-8 school where 1/3 of the school’s student population is blind or visually impaired (VI). Twenty-seven percent of the students at OEC are unable to read print without magnification, technology aides, large print or braille.
Principal Meredith Foote said OEC’s focus for this school year is culture and instruction.
“In the morning meeting every day, before we start learning, students have an opportunity to do four things, greet one another, do a fun activity, share something about their personal lives, and then do a fun closure,” Foote said.
“Throughout the day, we also use a method called reset where we use respiratory exercises to reset yourself and your energy,” she added. “We do some deep breathing exercises, physical movement, set an intention and then we repeat. We’ve been practicing reset for a really long time.”
For instruction, Foote said the school is providing texts at grade level or above.
“As far as instruction, we carefully choose texts so that our students are able to see themselves in the text,” Foote said. “We want to challenge our students by providing them with opportunities to read the text that is on their grade level or above.
“We’re also making sure that the content of the word problems in math are relevant to students’ lives,” she said. “Our middle school social studies teacher is currently teaching our seventh and eighth graders about financial literacy.
“They’re learning about credit cards, savings, debt and taxes,” she added. “All of our teachers do a really great job of providing our students with the best opportunities.”
In Meredith Leon’s first grade class, students have been getting an overview lesson of what they learned last year during the pandemic.
“I’ve been working closely with our kindergarten teacher and collaborating with her as much as possible so that I continue to work on what the students were learning last year, but also incorporate the lessons I have planned as first grade students,” Leon said.
“We’ve been working on things like handwriting, pencil grip and how to properly use scissors and glue sticks,” she said. “I’ve been mainly doing lessons that have been hitting three to four different areas at a time.”
In addition to teaching, Leon also directs OEC’s musicals for third to eighth-graders.
Last year, students performed a virtual musical of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. This year, students will be performing High School Musical.
“We have a big eighth grade class that has been doing the shows at OEC for quite a while, so we thought this musical would be perfect for them as their final send-off before they go to high school,” Leon said.
“The biggest thing that I want all of my students to take away from not only my classroom, but also the musicals is that dreams are achievable,” she added. “I want them to know that they can be anything that they want to be.”
Through local partnerships, OEC is continuing to provide academic and emotional support and educational opportunities to their students.
In 2019, OEC unveiled its new sensory playground through donations from the Hess Foundation and the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.
The playground includes special features that allow the children to navigate and interact with play equipment by using senses other than sight, such as touch and hearing.
“The playground has been a dream come true,” Foote said. “It was created specifically for visually impaired children, so it has music, sound, and tactile parts of the playground that they can touch when they’re going up and down the slide. The playground is beautiful and our students love it.”
OEC’s library now includes a community center, which was provided by The Fund and through a partnership with Adopt-A-School. The Neubauer Foundation also provided funds for the center through the restart grant.
“The center has been a tremendous help because we now use that space for so many different things,” Foote said. “We use it for yoga, dance, music and IEP (Individualized Education Program) meetings.”
OEC has renovated its annex building through the School District of Philadelphia’s modernized classroom initiative.
The improvements, which included grades K-3, included desks, chairs, and seating options better suited for students’ age groups, improved lighting, new paint, cabinets, closets and technology to support small-group instruction.
The school has also started an aftercare program until 5:30 p.m. daily. The program, which is free and provided by the district, offers students a variety of activities to participate in including tennis, Girls on the Run, and Squash.
“The program is totally free and is provided through the district and our partner Legacy Tennis,” Foote said.
“We could not be more happy and proud of this program where parents and students have the opportunity to stay after school and participate in a variety of activities from tennis to all the other programs that we offer.”
