Northeast High School Educational Options Program (EOP), formerly known as Twilight, is a program designed to allow adults to earn credits toward a high school diploma.
Located at 1601 Cottman Ave., the program’s mission is to prepare each student to be academically successful, socially responsible and focused on reaching their highest potential in high school and beyond.
“Students who participate in the EOP program are still required to abide by the objectives and standards mandated by the state of Pennsylvania,” said site coordinator for Northeast High School EOP Adrienne Staten. “However, the teachers have a little bit more flexibility to meet the students where they are and adjust accordingly.
“We’re trying to make sure that what they’re learning is something that they can take with them after they complete their high school diploma,” she added. “We want to teach them things that they can use not just in their careers, but throughout the rest of their lives.”
Since the 1990s, the School District of Philadelphia has offered EOP as an alternative for adult students who are 18 years of age or older and have earned 8 or more high school credits prior to enrolling.
The EOP program is offered three times a year from October through June at three different locations including Northeast High School, Ben Franklin High School, and South Philadelphia High School.
Students have an opportunity to earn 6 or more credits toward graduation each academic year. EOP students can not be enrolled in traditional day school.
“We know that our students have their own set of unique challenges because most of them are adults and they have families, jobs and responsibilities,” Staten said. “We try to keep the needs of our students as our number one priority because we recognize that the goal is receiving that high school diploma.
“I think that they get that we want to see them succeed,” she said. “While we’re doing everything we can to get them where they need to be, they also have to take responsibility and ownership of what needs to happen in order for them to be successful.
“Hopefully, they can take that success with them, continue to reach milestones, and set goals,” Staten added. “They will always be a part of our family.”
Prior to the pandemic, Northeast High EOP would offer classes Monday through Thursday from 3:15 pm to 6:15 pm. However, since the pandemic, the program has gone virtual.
“Pre-pandemic students would have a class from 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm,” Staten said. “Then there will be a five or ten minuted break in between and then the students will go to their second class until 6:15 p.m.
“Now that we’re virtual, the first period is a face-to-face virtual class through Google Meets,” she said. “Their second period is generally Edgenuity Courseware, which is an online educational platform.
“It’s used in day school for credit recovery,” Staten added. “We’re hoping that once we get back to in-person instruction that we’ll resume the original schedule that we had.”
Northeast High School EOP offers opportunities for students to participate in student advisory, various civic engagement and fundraising opportunities. Past activities have included a taco fundraiser, blood drive, a pre-pandemic basketball game, and cooking classes provided by Eat Right.
Every Wednesday, the program offers a college and career town hall where students can interact with a representative from a trade or technical school.
“We had a couple of former students come back and speak to the students about the path that they took and where it led them,” Staten said. “We try to give our students as many opportunities as we possibly can.”
Staten said the program also has student support services where two teachers provide one-on-one assistance with students who have IEPs (Individualized Education Program).
“They have their own virtual classroom and the student support teachers work on their IEP and get in touch with their parents,” Staten said. “We also have an English language learner teacher on site as a part of our staff who works with the ESL students.”
Staten said what she hopes students take away from the program is a sense of accomplishment.
“I really want students to recognize and understand that nothing is impossible,” Staten said. “There is always a plan B and there is always another way. If it’s something you really want, you just have to go for it.”
