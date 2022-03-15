Chanel Hill
Motivation High School is a college-preparatory school at 5900 Baltimore Ave. that provides its nearly 392 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“Our major goal this year, apart from giving our scholars high quality education, was building relationships,” said principal Rennu Teli-Johnson.
“We wanted to make sure that our scholars are emotionally safe and we want to see what changes have come in their life due to the pandemic,” she added.
To help students with their emotional learning skills, Motivation students participate in the School District of Philadelphia’s Relationship First program.
“We have a coach from Relationship First, Mr. Robinson, who comes in and helps teachers build relationships with the scholars in advisories,” Teli-Johnson said.
“Each day they talk about a topic, which is followed by three questions,” she said. “Following the questions, the students write their prompt and read it out loud.
“Then the students build conversations around those questions and prompts,” she added. “It’s a very safe space for students. We do not discuss anything that we hear outside of that room.”
Teacher and special education compliance monitor Melissa Isaacs also helps students with their social emotional skills.
“At Motivation, we’re not only getting students ready to be productive citizens of the world, but also how to interact socially and emotionally as citizens,” Isaacs said.
“We have several groups doing arts and crafts clubs,” she said. “Socially, we did a board where we’re saying “I Am,” which is followed by different things that they are.
“That could be I’m positive, I’m sick, I’m successful; they’re just describing themselves and what they’re feeling and it leads to a discussion,” she added. “It gives students an opportunity to be vulnerable and forthcoming about their feelings.”
Through partnerships, Motivation provides a variety of educational opportunities to their students in finance, athletics, and academics.
The school has partnered with First Generation Investors, an organization that teaches high school students the importance of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students real money to invest. The school also has a partnership with Snyder Hockey.
“Our teacher, Mr. John Young, started a floor hockey program for student scholars after school and it evolved into staff/student games on a regular basis,” said teacher and team leader Brett Oslon.
“We were able to build a relationship with Snyder Hockey through the Philadelphia Flyers where they’re going to be working with our young people in the spring to teach them how to skate and play hockey while skating.”
The school also has a program with Motivation alum Dashiya Green. Green, who graduated from the school in 2012, is the program supervisor of Urban Technology Project for Communities In Schools of Philadelphia Inc.
“Dashiya coordinates with young people with an interest in computer science and technology and blends it with Drexel University,” Oslon said. “We have students that are currently going through that cohort.”
In the Contemporary Issues Class, students talk about the Civic Online Reasoning curriculum, which was developed by Stanford University of Education Group. The curriculum teaches students how to evaluate online information.
“It’s a class that helps students develop skills to recognize and evaluate different news sources, especially news on social media,” said teacher John Young. “I use that as a starting point and we also get into some topic issues throughout the year.
“I’ve spent a lot of time on criminal justice topics including solitary confinement, mass incarceration and the difference between the US prison system vs. other prison systems around the world,” he added. “We’ve also covered a lot of trials.”
Another popular class that is taught by Young is AP US Government Politics where students work on a civic project.
“The University of Pennsylvania Law School has a Youth Education Program,” Young said. “The first half of the year, they send law students out to schools once a week and teach a class on law.
“From January to April, we prepare to make a legal argument at a competition at the law school, that’s going to be judged by law students and either a professor or a judge at the end,” he said. “The students really enjoy it.”
Teli-Johnson said she wants students to leave Motivation being prepared.
“They should be Motivation ready at all times,” Teli-Johnson said. “ I want them to be prepared for anything that comes their way and face any challenge that they may endure.
“I also want them to leave here knowing that they have a place that they can come back to,” she added. “We will always be here to support them.”
