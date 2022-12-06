A small school with great expectations, the John Moffet School provides academic, emotional support and educational and social opportunities for its students.
Located at 127 W. Oxford St., the philosophy of the K-5 school in South Kensington is to provide students with a safe, secure environment that supports high expectations of teaching and learning for all children.
“Moffet is a school that provides a lot of love and care for its students, families and staff,” said Moffet principal Rodney Johnson. “This year we’ve been focusing on social emotional learning for the students and adults that are in our building.
“In terms of academics, we’re looking at each one of the students differently and provide them with the instructional needs they need to strengthen their capacity,” he said. “We want to bring joy back into the school.
“We’re doing different things at the school to ensure our kids are having fun in the classroom and outside of the classroom. We also want to enhance our investment in the community. We’re making sure our school, stakeholders, parents and the community are involved in what we’re doing at the school,” he added.
When it comes to social emotional learning, students participate in yoga once a week at the school.
“Through yoga, we’re helping students learn some calm down techniques,” Johnson said. “Because students have been home for so long due to the pandemic, social skills were lost. We needed an opportunity to combat that so that they can fully present for their learning time.
“We also instituted zones, which is a check-in process with students. We get that assessment early on to understand how to support each kid differently because every kid needs something different. We can’t do a one fits all model for everyone.
“We also have a social emotional component for staff; we typically do something every month. I brought in my life coach. We did a whole study around how to take care of yourself. We recently had a yoga day for staff where we learned different breathing techniques and how to meditate,” he added.
In 2015, Moffet was recognized as one of the top 70 schools in the School District of Philadelphia for their development of their response to instruction.
Over the last six years, the school has achieved Adequate Yearly Progress in reading and math. The school also offers a variety of programming for students and parents.
“At Moffet, we’re big on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and literacy,” Johnson said. “We realize that every student needs a home library so we’re getting books to go home with students. We have a literacy night.
“We feed the parents that come out and we’ll teach them math games or reading games to support them. For our math night, we recently had 80 families come out. We did like a rotation of just math games to teach parents because what I recognize is that you have to teach the parents in order to support the kids at home.
“The curriculum in schools has changed drastically over the years so this is our way of helping parents understand the curriculum their children are learning. We have a partnership with Beyond Literacy. They come in and provide parents with English language classes and GED classes. We’re not only educating the students, but also educating the parents as well.”
For extracurricular activities, Moffet has a plethora of after school programs. Through PlayArts, students can participate in dance theater. In the Out-of-School Time program, students learn about drama. The school has Arabic Drumming, which is sponsored by Al-Bustan.
Girls on the Run, Girls that Code, Junior Fire Patrol, Cub Scouts and Girls Scouts and a book club are other programs that students can participate in. The school also has a student advisory.
“To be on student advisory, students had to run for election for the position of president, vice president, press secretary and treasurer,” Johnson said.
“The students had to vote on who they wanted in office. Each month I meet with the student advisory and we go over what they want to see done at the school for that month,” he added.
Adding to Moffet’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Johnson praised his staff for their hard work and dedication.
“I love my staff because. We’re truly a family,” Johnson said. “My staff is dynamic and a lot of my teachers have been here for quite some time. We don’t have a high teacher turnover here. They go above and beyond for students or on behalf of the school. They’re just amazing.”
Johnson said he wants his students’ experience at Moffet to be filled with support and love.
“During their time here, I want students to feel like they were seen, heard and loved,” Johnson said. “I want going to Moffet to be one of the best decisions they ever made.”
