The Delaplaine McDaniel School has dedicated teachers and staff, engaging class assignments and programs where students are supported to reach academic excellence.
Located at 1801 S. 22nd St. in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia, McDaniel provides its nearly 233 students with the educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“We’re a K-8 school who is preparing students for their future by ensuring that they’re getting a quality grade level instruction, making sure that the instruction incorporates their critical thinking skills, and making sure that their instruction is linked and connected to real life experiences,” said McDaniel principal Austin Wallace Jr.
Wallace added that rebranding the school has been one of the focus areas this school year.
“I’m a product of the Philly school system from grades K-12,” Wallace said. “I remember my elementary school years and I want to create those same memories for our students here.
“My assistant superintendent Sean Conley has been extremely supportive in our efforts to rebrand and transform McDaniel,” he said. “He’s been along every step of the way to give information and provide support as well as my leadership coach Jason Harris.
“One of the things that we’re doing with the rebranding process at McDaniel is that we’re connecting or reconnecting with a lot of the community resources, in particular with [State Rep.] Jordan Harris’ office,” he added. “We want to bring keynote speakers to our school and bring opportunities to our students. We just want to open their eyes to everything positive that we can open them up to.”
In addition to its core curriculum of English language arts, social studies, science and math, the school also had physical education, art and Spanish. The school has a basketball program and a gardening club that will be starting in the spring.
McDaniel also has several school partnerships including State Rep. Jordan Harris’ office and Zach Wallace.
“Zach Wallace has been instrumental in getting our basketball courts back up and getting our garden out front,” Wallace said. “He’s been one of our community partners who reached out to us before school even started and said he and his group of friends wanted to be a part of making McDaniel what we’re turning into now.
“He’s put a lot of time, effort, money and resources into beautifying McDaniel,” he added. “He’s helped us celebrate our teachers with gift cards and he also helped us to get our basketball rims, basketball and gardening tools for all of our students to utilize.”
Adding to McDaniel students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Wallace praised his staff for their hard-work and dedication.
“We have a very dedicated teaching staff who gives a lot of their personal time to make our school and students successful,” Wallace said. “Their dedication and love for our students and families is why McDaniel gets the accolades that we do.
“Everyone from the teaching staff, climate staff, assistant principal, secretary, counselors, specialist teachers, maintenance staff, everyone under this roof working during the day, and even at night are a part of what makes all of this run. No one piece is more important than the other because if one of those pieces is missing, then we don’t have a complete puzzle,” he added.
Wallace said what he wants his students to take away from their experience at the McDaniel school is that learning can be fun.
“What I want our students to take away from their experience at McDaniel is that learning can be a lot of things,” Wallace said. “Learning can be and should be fun. Learning should be interesting, relatable and connected to their livelihood, goals and way of life.”
