“Achieving Excellence Together” is the motto that has been a part of the daily practice at the William C. Longstreth School. Located at 5700 Willows Ave., Longstreth is a small K-8 school with nearly 270 students.
“We have the highest amount of improvement in a K-8 school in the region and in Learning Network 10, according to the latest statistics,” said Longstreth principal Jeffrey Petty. “We’re the ninth highest in the district.
“That data tells us that we’re making tremendous progress here,” he said. “We really care about our students and we’re giving them all the tools and skills to help them succeed.”
Among the focus areas for the school this year has been student attendance and improvement in math and English Language Arts.
“We’re using a lot of math intervention in the computer lab,” Petty said. “The classroom teachers are providing their own supplemental material to encourage students to read more and work more on their spelling and phonics.
“It’s been very difficult, especially in our lower grades like kindergarten and first grade because many of the students have not been in school yet, so some students are still not familiar with letters and sounds,” he said.
“We’re definitely trying to improve that. Another way we’re trying to reinforce learning is through clubs. We have a homework club where teachers are working with students to improve homework that is turned in on a daily basis to various teachers,” he added.
Longstreth offers its students a plethora of extra curricular activities including basketball, lacrosse, soccer and football. The school has a socialized recess and activity room during lunch, school store and student council.
For middle school students, Longstreth has elective classes in hospitality, media/communications, government, ecology, entrepreneur/business and STEM.
The school has a book buddies program where upperclassmen go into kindergarten and first grade classrooms and read to the students on a weekly basis.
Through local partnerships, Longstreth provides academic and social support to their students. The school library is being reorganized by outside volunteers and WEPAC.
The school participated in mock trials, which was sponsored by The Rendell Center for Civic Engagement. The school also has a partnership with the Eagles Organization, who has renovated the school yard playground.
“We have programs that go out on a regular basis on Mondays, a science program that our seventh and eighth graders are involved with regularly,” Petty said. “We’re introducing a new science curriculum very shortly.
“We’ve purchased all the materials and I’m going to have my science teacher released part of the time to work with classroom teachers in implementing a new science program,” he said. “We do a lot of fundraising.
“As far as incentives, students can earn scholar dollars. Teachers can give out scholar dollars based on the student’s performance and attendance and the students can use that in the school store to purchase a variety of things,” he added.
Petty said what he wants students to take away from their experience at Longstreth is self-love and the importance of having an education.
“I want them to leave Longstreth having respect not only for themselves, but for other people,” Petty said. “I want them to also know the importance of attending school on a regular basis. I want them to take responsibility for their education.”
