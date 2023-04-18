The John Welsh School prefers a community approach when it comes to its students, families and staff.
“We’re really big on the community school model,” said John Welsh School principal Prerna Srivastava.
“Since I started at Welsh, I have been committed to transforming Welsh into a community school which serves as a hub for partnerships and resources for our families and exposes our students to meaningful interdisciplinary and extracurricular activities,” she said.
Welsh is a K-8 school at 2331 N. 4th St. that provides community resources, academic and emotional support, and educational opportunities for its 250 students, their families and the community.
“We took one of the rooms in our building and created a community center,” Srivastava said. “We purchased computers for the room because we wanted the space to be a place where parents could use the computer or print résumés, cover letters or anything else that they may need.
“We have provided our community with workshops related to nutrition, record expungements, housing rights, and personal finance, as well as connected our families with a food pantry and grocery delivery service during the pandemic,” she said.
“We also have a community partnerships coordinator through the AmeriCorps Vista program,” she added. “Our coordinator engages with our families. If our families have needs, whether it be socioeconomic or something else, she helps our families with that. She also holds meetings and does fun activities with our parents.”
The school has a plethora of partnerships that provide resources for their students and families.
“We have a partnership with Food Trust where we do regular farm stands with fresh fruit and vegetables that are directly from farmers so that our families can have access to fresh food,” Srivastava said.
“Our kids taste different fruits and vegetables every month through Food Trust. We also have a quarterly partnership with Philabundance where we hand out backpacks with food to our families,” she said.
For extracurricular activities, Welsh offers students a variety of programs including yoga, dance, hula hoops, drama, art, chess, beat mixing, guitar, robotics, soccer, entrepreneurship, photography, and basketball.
“We have a weekly program for our kindergartners and first graders where they practice yoga every week through mindfulness movement,” Srivastava said. “We have a drama program for our second graders. Our kids are learning how to play the guitar through Philly POPS.
“Through a partnership with City Year we were able to repaint the whole school with murals,” she said. “We refurbished our library and converted it into a Makerspace for our kids.
“We’re trying to raise money to build a playground right now. Our job is to provide high quality education to our kids, but it’s also to provide for our families and expose our kids to new experiences and opportunities,” she added.
In terms of academics, Welsh has a strong coaching model. The school’s instructional leadership team consists of the principal, assistant principal and two school based teacher leaders.
This year, the school has been doing a lot of work around students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and English-Language Learners (ELLs).
“We noticed that our students with IEPs and ELLs were making significantly less growth than our general education students so we’ve been doing a series of professional development training to help our kids,” Srivastava said.
“Something that we really built this year is the relationships between our teacher coaches and our teachers,” she said. “We’ve seen so much growth, especially with our new teachers because of that relationship.
“We’re regularly coaching teachers and we’ve shifted the culture at the school,” she added. “It has also contributed to the growth we’ve seen with students with IEPs and ELLs.”
Srivastava added that the school would not be able to do anything without the dedication of her staff and teachers.
“Overall, what I am most proud of as a principal are our staff,” Srivastava said. “We do whatever it takes for our kids. My teachers don’t just teach — they’re counselors, therapists, coaches, moms, dads, sisters, brothers, but most importantly of all, my teachers believe in our kids.
“It’s a lot of hard work and long hours, but our teachers show up every day,” she said. “Our team perseveres despite the odds and circumstances. Without the team we have, we wouldn’t be able to do anything at John Welsh.”
Srivastava said she wants her students to leave Welsh knowing there is no limit to anything they can do.
“At John Welsh, we chant lyrics from the Nas song ‘I Can,’” Srivastava said. “In the song, he says ‘I know I can be what I want to be, if I work hard at it, I’ll be where I want to be.’
“We want our kids to embody that mantra because they are exceptional and there is no limit to their potential to effect change in their own lives as well as the lives of others,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.