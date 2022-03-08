“Inspiring young minds to dream big” is the slogan that has been heard daily at the Horatio B. Hackett School. Hackett, at 2161 E. York St., is a small K-5 school with nearly 350 students.
“We’re truly a community school,” said Hackett counselor Eric Brown. “We have staff members who live here, but even staff members who don’t live here are always visible and present for our families.
“We not only engage our families during school hours, but we also go out into the community on the weekends and do special activities whether it’s a race or organizing a walk,” he added. “We’re always giving back to the community.”
Principal Todd Kimmel said having a welcoming environment for students has been among the goals for this school year.
“We obviously have our academic goals that we want to reach, but our main drive this year has been making sure our students come back to the school building in a safe and welcoming environment,” Kimmel said.
“We wanted to make sure our students had a safe return physically and mentally,” he added. “Every classroom does a community meeting every morning. We start off with greeting all the students by name.
“There’s a sharing portion where students can share based on a different topic,” he added. “Then there is a group activity which is followed by a closure at the end. The closure is usually a meditation or setting a goal or intention for the day. The community meeting ranges from 15-30 minutes.”
Over the past two years, Hackett has seen a growth in literacy. The school has also been working to renovate its school library.
“We renovated the space and we fundraised the money,” Kimmel said. “We had to raise $12,500 and the Neubauer Foundation matched what we raised through a grant.”
Hackett’s school based teacher leader Alison Mort said the renovated library provides a welcoming space where students can choose from a variety of books and read.
“We have inviting furniture in the library so students can get comfortable while they are reading, which will help deepen their love for reading,” Mort said. “We’re also giving a lot of books away to students so that they can build their own classroom libraries at home.
“This is our third year participating in Book Trust, which is a program that also helps students build libraries at their houses,” she added. “They get $7 a month from Scholastic to order books for any students in grades K through three. That gets the students excited about reading as well.”
To help students prepare for their future, Hackett participates in a Future Ready program, which exposes students to career exploration.
“Our third through fifth graders participate in the program,” Brown said. “In third grade, it’s really about identifying your own interests and your dislikes and building on that.
“Our fourth and fifth graders look at how those interests can translate into career readiness skills, and then actually explore what kind of skills fit into different careers,” he said.
“You always have students who are interested in becoming a firefighter or a police officer, because they want to help people and protect people, but being able to see what other careers also help them protect and serve, really expands their knowledge,” he added.
Hackett offers a variety of extra curricular programming and classes for students including physical education, music, computers, visual arts, Reading Olympics, Eat Right Now, a nutrition program that inspires health and wellness and Rock to the Future, a free music program for youth in Philadelphia.
The school also has a school-wide incentive based program using Class Dojo for positive behavior. Each week students can earn a Fun Friday activity where they can pick an activity they would like to do in class.
In order for students to participate in the activity they must have good attendance and a behavior percentage of 95 or above.
“We have so many great things going on here from programming and head start to our great partnerships,” Mort said.
“We’re a very inclusive school where all of our students are included throughout regardless of abilities,” she said. “We have autistic support and life skills.
“Whether there is a depth of equipment or technology being utilized, all students are looked at individually and we build from there,” she added. “We have a strong special education program here where Hackett parents often request to come here from other schools because of our reputation”
Kimmel said he wants his students to leave Hackett with the skills to make a difference in the community.
“We want our students to leave here feeling they’re equipped to do whatever they want, no matter what it is,” Kimmel said. “We want them to build that foundation so that when they leave here, they feel prepared to continue their success.”
