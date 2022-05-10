Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
The success of the John Marshall School does not just rely on the students’ academic excellence and personal growth.
The teachers, parents and staff at the K-5 school at 4500 Griscom St. also pay a pivotal role by providing students with endless opportunities they might not receive anywhere else.
“Five years ago, John Marshall was under-performing and was named one of the schools in the district to enter the Turnaround Network of Schools,” said principal William Lawrence.
“In that process, they had to select a new principal and at least 80% of the staff had to be newly selective staff; I was a part of that portion,” Lawrence said.
“During that time, I kept getting a negative narrative about John Marshall from many people that I spoke to,” Lawrence added. “I just felt the school needed to do something that we could all connect with and build our practices on.”
Lawrence said to help with the changes at the school, Marshall adopted a school-wide theme based on the Marvel Comics superhero team The Avengers.
“Kids love superheroes and I felt The Avengers was equitable because we have male and female superheroes,” Lawrence said. “While they’re all different ages and all have different ranges, everybody can identify with what the characteristics are of a superhero.”
To help students prepare for the next level, Lawrence said the school makes sure they meet the needs of the whole child by using the five SEL competencies (self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness, and relationship skills).
“We look at PSSA scores, but we have daily meetings where we’re teaching students SEL skills,” Lawrence said. “It’s also important that we’re not just picking up a curriculum, but that we’re having conversations around goals for students.
“The goal needs to be discussed with the student and the student needs to have a voice and input on that,” Lawrence said. “We’re also working on establishing a mentoring program in-house. We’ve already established a reading buddy program with kindergartners and first graders.
“We have a program for some of our students that may need some additional support or mentoring,” Lawrence added. “For students who are also having some challenges, we partnered them up with a role model.”
The school shows positive recognition for its students through assemblies and town hall meetings.
“Quarterly, we have our honors assembly, where we highlight students around citizenship,” Lawrence said.
“We highlight students who made the largest amount of growth in our assessments we have taken,” Lawrence said. “We also recognize students in our monthly town hall meetings, which are broken up in bands of K-2 and 3-5,” Lawrence said.
“During the pandemic, we celebrated our students during the virtual setting by dressing up as Avenger characters like the Black Panther and going to students houses to give them their certificates,” Lawrence added. “Now that we’re back in-person, we highlight students for perfect attendance and for making individual success in the classroom.”
Through various partnerships, Marshall provides educational opportunities for students and their families.
“We have a partnership with Eat Right Now and before the pandemic they would come out to the school on a weekly basis; they would provide produce for our students and families,” Lawrence said. “They would also do lessons with the students.
“We also have a program called ‘Marshall Gives Back’ where we had individuals from different jobs, higher education and individuals from a library that provide higher learning support resources for students,” Lawrence added. “It’s just our way to give back and show our love for the community.”
The principal said what he wants his students to take away from their experience at Marshall is a family atmosphere.
“The first thing that I hope students take away from our schools is that everyone in the building cares about them,” Lawrence said.
“We have a family atmosphere here. How you make people feel, support and comfort them and show empathy is all important and critical to build a relationship.
“Secondly, I want to make sure our students are prepared for the next level by learning in and outside of the classroom,” Lawrence added. “I want them to be engaged, learning and grasping the concepts and skills that we’re teaching them.”
