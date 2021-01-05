John B. Kelly Elementary School aims to create an engaging and empowering learning environment that will foster students to develop into lifelong learners.

John B. Kelly Elementary School is nestled in Germantown and is home to more than 600 students. As an elementary school, Kelly boasts several clubs and programs. Some of its clubs include international ballet, robotics, coding, cooking, drama, gardening, chess and a gentlemen’s club. The school is also known for its stable staff and heavy community input and support.

Dr. Victoria Pressley is the current principal and is finishing up her first year. She says that parents and past students are always excited to see familiar faces upon returning to the school.

The school has also undergone some major remodeling as well.

“I think that when the parents come back in the building they’re excited to see that while it looks familiar, there are many changes that have occurred and are occurring. So for instance this year we have had 22 new classrooms completely modernized, from the floor, bathrooms, computers, technology and with that the entire building was painted. So I think that when kids return it’s going to be something beautiful for them to see throughout. Which is exciting,” she says.

The school has immense support from the community. The Kelly Green Project was created in 2012 and holds an open green space where students enjoy lessons outdoors and learn how to plant and harvest. The project also provided teachers along with weekly lessons once a week before the shutdown. Last year, the school focused on their fourth-grade class, although all grades were welcomed to use the luscious meadow with trees and a birdhouse to provide a beautiful escape from the intercity.

Through Interpret Green run by Craig Johnson, executive director, the students are able to go online and access real-time weather, interactive exhibits and more.

When Kelly went virtual, their fifth-grade science teacher, Katie McGarry, held her science lessons in the meadow during the spring to help students better connect with nature.

A group of retirees has also come together to support the students and their families through books. The Kelly Library Volunteers are essential to the school. Two of the volunteers are retired librarians, which is useful considering Kelly has their own library. During their book giveaway in the fall, parents were given the opportunity to pick up brand new donated books for their home libraries.

Although most of the school’s activities, and programs are on hold, they have been fierce in continuing where they can and adjusting where they must. The Kelly Library Volunteers have been continuing their mission and remaining active by popping into classrooms and pulling small groups for tutoring and reading help. They also record weekly virtual read-aloud stories that are loaded onto the school’s website where teachers and parents have an opportunity to access them.

Drexel University is also lending a hand in Kelly’s development. Prior to the shutdown, Drexel’s Med students came once a week under the Drexel Community Practicum to provide students with math and literacy tutoring.

Another perk Kelly offers their students, is a link to their chat and chew initiative where every Monday and Wednesday students can see other people that aren’t in their classroom, to combat the dullness that can come from seeing the same faces every day virtually. This is a part of the school’s PBIS initiative. Climate support, Alfred Koniecki, has been instrumental in putting the initiatives together. Koniecki monitors the chat and chew link with administrative staffer Andrea Drummond during the students’ lunch periods.

Principal Pressley says she believes that students should be able to continue forming relationships with staff and students outside of their virtual classroom.

“The link is on every teacher’s page and the kids know that they can go to the link, that’s for any student. So it gives them an opportunity to make that connection, because while we keep saying that we focus so much on academics we really have to develop the whole child and we have to develop them mentally, physically and spiritually, so that’s through mindfulness, social-emotional learning making connections through the arts, and so we’re really pusing that connection for kids to have that because right now other than their family, as we’re doing virtual, it’s their classmates, that’s all they really get to see. So we wanted a way in order for them to connect with friends who may not be in their room this year, so we started the student chat and chew,” she says.

The chat and chew is not limited to Kelly’s students. Teachers and staff are also able to connect to one another.

While staff and students connect virtually, John B. Kelly looks forward to reopening their doors once again.