“Every Scholar. Every Day. In Every Classroom, We Will Succeed '' is the motto that has been a part of the daily practice at Jay Cooke Elementary School at 1300 W. Loudon St.
The school’s mission is to maintain high expectations for student achievement supported by rigorous, data driven instruction.
“Despite being virtual, we still expect our scholars to be present, on time, have their camera on and complete their work,” said second-year principal Christie Parfitt. “We still have expectations for their academic and behavior achievements and we’re holding them to that standard.”
Since the pandemic started, Cooke has seen an increase in their attendance with over 50% of students attending 95% or more days while virtual.
Parfitt said that the increase was due to the hard work of the school’s leadership team.
“We have a mentoring group for attendance,” Parfitt said. “The groups include about eight team members and eight to ten kids.
“We call every day if kids are not on by 8:30 am and will immediately text the parent,” she added. “We will then assist them with logging in, so that we get them connected to virtual learning.”
Parfitt praised her teachers and staff saying she’s proud of how everyone has adjusted to virtual learning.
“We’re really working as a team and when we need things, we’re constantly texting each other,” Parfitt said.
“We’ve really developed into a strong team this year being that we’re virtual and a lot of us are new,” she added. “With us having the mindset of not having a boundary on what we wanted to do allowed us to have success at Cooke.”
To help engage students virtually, Cooke has been hosting school-wide Fun Fridays and PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System) initiatives. PBIS is an incentive-based program used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning.
“Our teachers have been using Dojo points,” said assistant principal Tracey Mitchell. “Our scholars have to earn 35 Dojo points per week and they have to complete their high stake assessments in order to participate in Fun Friday initiatives.
“One of our most recent initiatives was our March Madness initiative,” she added. “Students who had perfect attendance from the beginning of the school year until spring break had the opportunity to win bicycles, which were delivered to students' homes. All of our PBIS initiatives align with our attendance, Fun Fridays and academics.”
Mitchell said Cooke’s youth court also aligns with the PBIS program.
“Student court is an organized body of young people who want to have input and make an impact on the decision making at the school level,” Mitchell said. “Students have to complete an application, go through the interview process, and then meet the climate team at Cooke.
“When students are in trouble, instead of being reprimanded based on an adult decision, the students will have to go before their peers just like a court process,” she added. “They will make the determination as to what the penalty would be for the students to make restitution.”
For students and families who need additional support at the school, Cooke has an open door policy. The school utilizes School Dojo, which is a platform to communicate directly with parents and families.
“Every parent has our personal cell phone numbers and can reach out to us anytime,” Mitchell said. “Many of our scholars have experienced loss within their own personal families, so we also offer grief counseling.
“Using the Dojo platform along with our outside partnerships, we really try to rally around our scholars, parents and community overall,” she added. “We want to make sure that they have a safe space to talk about any issue or situation that is going on.”
Cooke has a team that works together to check in with students and parents, set goals and put services in place for student success.
They meet with parents every Wednesday of every week as well as weekly with students. The school also has a School Advisory Council meeting every month.
“We’re heavily focused on MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports),” Mitchell said. “We meet with our MTSS team weekly as well where our lead team brings any scholar to the forefront who may need additional support.
“We also have an outside agency who we partnered with to come to those meetings,” she added. “We talk about the scholars on an intimate level and we put support in place in order to make sure they attain academic success.”
Cooke has a plethora of local partnerships including Eat Right Philly, a program that focuses on nutrition and wellness. The program recently donated water bottles and equipment for students to use at recess. They also have virtual cooking classes.
The Logan Civic Association has an initiative with the school where the organization plants flowers and does restoration.
“We have so many great partnerships at Cooke,” Mitchell said. “We are grateful for everything that they have done and it shows that with collaborative efforts, we can help our students succeed.
“Another point of pride at Cooke is the climate as it pertains to parents, students and staff,” she added. “We have some great things going on at the school.”
Parfitt said what she wants students to take away from their experience at Cooke is the concept of having no boundaries.
“I want our students to not have any boundaries and be at peace with the decisions that they make,” Parfitt said. “I don’t want them to put a limit on their success or have anyone tell them what their future holds.”
