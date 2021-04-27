The success of the J.H. Brown School at 3600 Stanwood St. does not just rely on the students’ academic excellence and personal growth.
The teachers, parents, staff and faculty at the K-6 school in Northeast Philadelphia play a pivotal role by providing its nearly 515 students with endless opportunities they might not receive anywhere else.
“We have a very diverse population at the J.H. Brown School,” said sixth year principal Arthurea Smith. “We also have a lot of different activities at the school. Some of those activities take place in the morning and some take place in the afternoon.
“Some of the activities we have include soccer, cooking club, theater and choir,” she added. “We also have tutoring for our students. We set a very high standard in everything that we do at the school. It’s very much a community here.”
The J. H. Brown will be expanding its school over the next two years. Next year, the school will add seventh grade and the following year the school will be adding eighth grade.
“The expansion of the school is something that our parents and the community has been wanting for a very long time,” Smith said.
“The parents liked the school so much that they didn’t want their kids to have to leave in the sixth grade, so they wanted a K-8 option at our school,” she added. “We’re excited about the expansion of our school.”
Smith said that the school participates in a program called Academic Parent Teacher teams. The school has been a part of the K-3 initiative for three years.
“Our family engagement at J.H. Brown has been good,” Smith said. “We meet with parents three times a year around data and we share Aimsweb data with them, which is part of the literacy block.
“We teach them activities that they can work with students with at home and then we come back together about two months later and we look at the data again,” she added. “We hope that that engagement with the school and other parents will enhance and lead to better student outcomes. It’s a great parent engagement program.”
During the pandemic, the J.H. Brown School had to learn how to make adjustments in teaching their students like many schools in Philadelphia and across the country.
While the virtual transition has been challenging at times, Brown’s staff and students have remained resilient through it all.
“It was difficult when we first made the virtual transition,” Smith said. “The district did provide our teachers with academic support, lessons, Google Slides and professional development.
“A lot of teachers now know their systems and platforms inside and out,” she added. “They’re now reaching out to other digital platforms like Nearpod and Desmos to enhance their lessons.
“It was definitely a learning curve for everyone, but we came together as a school to make sure our students are still getting the best education that they deserve,” Smith said.
Smith praised her teachers and staff saying she’s proud of how everyone has adjusted to virtual learning during the pandemic.
“We have fabulous teachers and one of the great things about J.H. Brown is how well our teachers work together and collaborate with one another,” Smith said.
“We meet for our professional learning communities every day. Each grade meets almost every day and we do have other teams that meet for attendance, leadership and instructional leadership.
“We work on academics, we talk about data, we analyze data, and we plan for lessons,” Smith added. “I’m truly grateful because I have such an amazing team of teachers and staff.”
Smith said what she hopes her students take away from their experience at the J.H. Brown School is hard work and that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to.
“I want them to know that they can do whatever they put their mind to,” Smith said. “No matter how many times you get knocked down, you have to get back up.
“You have to be resilient, brush yourself off and set new goals,” Smith said. “There are no limitations in what you can achieve in school and life, you just have to keep working hard and keep setting goals to get there.”
