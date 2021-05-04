Julia Ward Howe Academics Plus School aims to create an empowering learning environment that will foster students to develop into lifelong learners.
Located at 5800 N. 13th Street, Howe’s teachers, staff and faculty have continued to provide academic and emotional support and educational opportunities for its students during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Our philosophy at Howe is that the learning hasn’t stopped despite the pandemic,” said principal Dana Singletary. “We still set the same instructional expectations and the same cultural expectations for our school.”
Students at Howe start their virtual day with morning announcements and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Singletary said that during the morning announcements is where the staff and faculty celebrate classes and students with perfect attendance.
“We reinforce the importance of attendance,” Singletary said. “We give announcements and we give shout outs to the students and staff. It’s really a time for the entire student body and school community to come together.”
Following morning announcements, the school goes into their regular instructional schedule.
Students engage in English Language Arts starting at 8:30 a.m. into their designated lunch period. Math classes take place in the afternoon along with classes like physical education and art.
“Howe has an intervention period from 2:15 p.m. to 3:09 p.m. where skills for reading and math are reinforced,” Singletary said. “Our students also participate in iReady interventions in small group instruction with their teachers.”
Howe is among the schools in the School District of Philadelphia that has students currently in the building for hybrid learning. Students returned to the school building in increments beginning March 8.
Students who opted into hybrid learning attend school in person two days per week, either on A Days (Monday and Tuesday) or B Days (Thursday and Friday).
On the remaining three days, students will learn remotely. All students participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays.
“During hybrid, we try to keep the schedule as similar as possible to when the students were learning all virtual,” Singletary said. “When our hybrid model students are engaged in English Language Arts, they are also still engaged with their virtual classmates.
“The lunch periods are the same, so when virtual students break for lunch our in person students have lunch in the building,” she added. “We try to do a lot to ensure that we provide as much normalcy as possible.”
At Howe, the teachers and staff have been going above and beyond to support their students and this has been continuing through the pandemic.
“A lot of the same things that we were doing in person we've adapted to the online environment, as well as hybrid,” Singletary said.
“Teachers also get coaching from a math lead, our school based teacher leader and early literacy specialists virtually and now in person. Teachers are also still engaging students in small group instruction.
“Our small group instruction is based on our aimsweb assessments,” she added. “We have been doing a lot of work on using the aimsweb assessments to monitor student progress and growth and planning for small group instruction according to the data on aimsweb.”
Howe has adopted a PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System) that rewards students with lion heads for good behavior.
Students must be responsible, respectful, problem solvers and peaceful in order to receive a lion head from the principal, teachers and staff.
“Once a student accumulates a certain number of lion heads and once they get to a certain point level, they will earn a reward,” Singletary said. “Teachers, staff and our leadership team were able to give lion heads as they visited the classroom virtually.
“Also, if students earn Class Dojo, the teachers can align the lion head to two Class Dojo points,” she added. “The students can cash them in for various items like virtual field trips, games, raffles, gift cards, themed days like pajama or movie day. The students can use them for a whole list of things.”
Singletary said that she’s proud of the growth the school has made since the pandemic first started.
“I’m so proud of the way that we handled the adversity of this pandemic,” Singletary said. “From leadership down to the teachers and students, we really tackled this head on and our children are thriving.
“I’m amazed to see the resilience, growth and positive mindset the school as a whole has had while tackling this unprecedented time,” she added. “I really can’t wait until we’re able to bring all of our kids in together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.