At the heart of the Henry H. Houston School is a culture that is driven by rigorous academics, innovative teachers, various programs and community partnerships.
Located at 7300 Rural Lane in the Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia, the K-8 with nearly 375 students has been a fixture in the community since the 1920s.
“Our academic goal this year is making sure we’re teaching students grade level content,” said principal LeRoy Hall.
“We use opportunities like homework and things like that to get kids caught up in the remediation work, but our primary focus is making sure the students are meeting their goals to prepare for next year,” he said.
“We want to continue to increase attendance,” he added. “We’re currently leading Network 6 in attendance. About 76% of our students are coming to school 60% or more of the time, so we’re excited about that.”
To help prepare students for high school, Houston has a Naviance program that helps students in grades 3-8 find what career path their interested in.
The school also has a college initiative called ‘Houston We Have Lift Off.’
“All of our students have the opportunity to go visit a college or university,” Hall said. “We always reach out to the college ahead of time to make sure our students are able to visit the campus and interact with college students.
“We want to make sure that our students know what their options are,” he added. “We want to make sure that they are exposed to what college is and what it can possibly provide for them down the road.”
In addition to robust learning opportunities in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science, and social studies, the school also has programming that includes STEM, digital literacy, music, art and physical education/health classes.
“Through our programming, we’re able to give our students exposure to different things,” Hall said. “We want to make sure that we’re providing them with opportunities where students can dive into their talents and gifts.”
Through community partnerships, Houston provides academic and educational opportunities to their students and families.
“We have a new community partnership with Urban Youth Kings and Queens and they are at our school every day from 3 to 6 p.m.,” Hall said. “We’ve had multiple partnerships with an organization called Jersey Cares.
“Jersey Cares in relation with our Home and School Association and Our Families for Houston friends group have done a phenomenal job of beautifying your school,” he said. “We have two outdoor classrooms, one on campus and the other is a five minute walk from our campus at Cresheim Trail.
“Not only do we have school partnerships with the community, but we also have volunteers,” he added. “We have community tutors coming to our school. The community as a whole has really supported us and helped us move the school along. I don’t think we would be as far as we are without the community involvement.”
Adding to Houston’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Hall praised his staff for their hard work and dedication.
“Our teachers are phenomenal and very dedicated,” Hall said. “The teachers, along with the staff, are the ones that make things happen at the school.
“I remember when we got the word from the School District of Philadelphia that the school would have to close and go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020,” he added. “I called an emergency meeting on a Sunday and all 54 people logged on with me that Sunday.
“From day one, they all rolled up their sleeves and got to work,” he said. “They mastered the virtual learning piece and anything else that was thrown their way. We have a lot of talented teachers here at Houston, so much so that the last four years we’ve had a Lindback award winner for teaching at the school.”
Hall said he wants his students to leave Houston having a vision for their future.
“I want our students to leave Houston feeling empowered,” Hall said. “That they have self efficacy and do whatever they put their mind to.
“In addition to preparing students academically, our job at Houston is to make sure our students know that they’re options out there. Our job is to empower them and let them know that they can be a productive citizen in any field, that there is no limit to what they can do.”
