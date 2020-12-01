Victoria Cassell

TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT

Austin Meehan is a historically renowned middle school in Northeast Philadelphia. The school is known for its incredible lineage of staff that were once students at Meehan and more.

Current principal, Abdul-Mubdi Muhammad, is continuing the legacy of Meehan’s great leaders like, Greg Hailey, Dr. Guy Lowrey, Shawn McGuigan and last former principal, Mary Jackson, who served 23 years.

In an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune, principal Muhammad said, “Our staff has been at Meehan for a very long time. This is our 50th year. The school was erected in 1970 and were we not in quarantine we certainly would be having a 50th year celebration, that was something that was in the works for us to do. Within that time you have got teachers that have been here for a very long time.”

Eighth-grade math teacher, Jessica Peoples, is a perfect example of a teacher who was once a student at Meehan and was taught by staff that she now works with.

Muhammad said that the school has students that come from the community looking forward to being taught by staff because their older siblings were taught by staff here and so on.

“If you’ve lived in the Northeast and you’ve lived in this area for decades, trust me you’ve seen several students, several siblings, several somebodies from Austin Meehan middle school, if you didn’t attend yourself,” he says.

Muhammad says he strongly believes in incentives to push academic success and achievement and has worked hard to maintain that practice since becoming principal two years ago.

“We did increase the frequency of the incentives, we did do that,” he says. “It’s one of the things that is a part of Meehan so I wanted to make sure that whatever rewards we gave the students were frequent enough to be able to catch hold. That was one of the major things that we have added once I started. Another thing that is a complement to what we’ve been doing has to do with our intention approach to our academics.”

Because of Meehan’s focus, they try to push at least two major incentives each year. Earlier in the year on March 6, students with perfect attendance were invited to a paid skating rink trip, as an attendance booster. Students that did not have perfect attendance, but were in the 95 percentile or more, were given a discounted rate entry for the skate trip. To lead up to the trip, the school had five weekly attendance incentives. Because placing attendance as a long-term incentive makes it difficult to attain, the school also provides short-term behavior incentives like student-staff basketball games and dance competitions.

A major incentive that Muhammad says he is trying to push for this year is a virtual talent show. Participating students will get to practice, rehearse and record ahead of time then upload videos to YouTube premiere that send viewers to a live stream they can join via a link on the announced talent show date.

The school also boasts an impressive range of sports and extracurricular activities like basketball, football, soccer, baseball, volleyball field hockey and even golf. Chess, a debate team, dance team, drama team, Spanish class and a band are some of the extracurricular activities that students get to enjoy.

Meehan has interventions woven directly into their school day. It doesn’t matter where a student is because each student has an individual tract intervention to work on for any of their grade deficits albeit, they are below grade or in their required grade level. In addition, to core subjects students also work on any remediation or enrichments.

Meehan’s diverse population makes it a good representation of Philadelphia.

“When you look at the classroom you get to see everyone and it’s just a picture perfect view and you also get to see the different approaches and different viewpoints of everyone. We’ve had to have education through coronavirus, we’ve had to have education through civil unrest, we’ve had to have education through all the things happening in the media and we represent all of Philadelphia in this school. So our students speak to all those issues, our students speak to all of those sides and in a classroom you really get to see that,” Muhammad said.

Students have adapted very well to virtual learning with high participation while understanding that through all of 2020’s trials and tribulations they can be resilient.

A new school has been on the horizon for several years, as the result of the region’s rapid expansion. Meehan will say goodbye to its seventh-graders, who will close out the school as eighth-graders next year.