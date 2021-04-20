The Warren G. Harding Middle School at 2000 Wakeling St. offers a collaborative approach when it comes to its students, staff and the community around them.
“We’re continuing to work together as a team and we have really been able to do some amazing things despite being virtual,” said principal Mary Sanchez. “We’re making sure our kids and our families are still getting the resources that they need. We truly care about our students and families.”
The leadership team at Harding holds parent partner meetings. The meetings connect parents with resources within the community and the school. Each meeting has an agenda.
“Parents can talk to different resources within the community, not only to connect their students that attend Harding Middle School, but also connect themselves as well,” said climate manager Charles Blackwell.
“During the meetings, we will give every individual time to talk and we give parents a set time at the end to elaborate on their concerns and questions,” he added. “The meetings are a great way to have communication with everyone at all levels.”
Harding is in the process of creating a mentoring program with James J. Sullivan School Elementary School. Sullivan is a feeder school of Harding.
“We’re going to mentor fifth grade students so that when they do come to Harding the following year, not only are they accustomed to how we run the school, but now you have an older big brother/big sister at that school that you have their support.”
For life skills teacher Victoria Chatterton, moving to virtual learning was not only an adjustment for herself, but also her students and their families.
“I have a wide range of students with intellectual disabilities, speech impairment and autism, so a lot of my classroom lessons are hands-on,” Chatterton said.
“When we went virtual, I had to adjust my teaching style because in addition to teaching my students, I was also teaching adults and some classroom assistants,” she added. “This was new to all of us, so we literally learned together. Through that experience, we were able to build an even stronger close-knit community in my class.”
Chatterton has found innovative ways to teach her students virtually. She has been using the platforms Google Slides and Nearpod.
“The district provides us with SLSO, where I can read them things through that way,” Chatterton said. “I also use Google Slides and Nearpod. They’ve been getting exposed to a lot of different platforms, which is good because now they know how to use them all.
“We also use some interventions, so that has been helpful with them too,” she added. “I can see how they’re dealing with interventions and where they’re struggling and then we do small group instruction based off of where they’re having a hard time.”
Harding has adopted a PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System) program that rewards students with scholar dollars, which students could later use on a variety of items and activities.
Students must be safe, on task and respectful (SOAR) in order to receive the scholar dollars from teachers and staff.
Counselor Shemeika Frias said the school had to make some adjustments for the rewards program in order for it to be done virtually.
“We’re using Class Dojo, which is a website that allows students to get coins, so that is how we’re giving them virtual scholar dollars,” Frias said. “We have a monthly raffle and the students have the opportunity to win gift cards to anything they choose.”
“We do award ceremonies for each grade at the end of each quarter,” she added. “We still do various events and activities, but now it’s just virtual.”
City Year of Philadelphia is one program that has helped the students at Harding both inside and outside of the virtual classroom.
Through interventions, small group and one-on-one work, students are able to improve their attendance, behavior and coursework.
The program also focuses on smaller group mentoring sessions. Each core member has 8-10 students to focus on.
“The core members are in classrooms while the teachers do their synchronous work,” said City Year Impact Manager Deanna Derry. “They partner with the teachers, but they also give that special attention to the students who need a little bit more support.
“Whether that be being sent into breakout rooms, monitoring the chat or just anything that the teachers need support with while they’re in their Zoom classroom.”
Derry said that core members also create space for students during lunch and after school to give them more socialization during the virtual setting.
“We have around six clubs that we run Tuesday through Thursday for students,” Derry said. “We really focused on being active on social media. Finding out what students like and creating different videos so that we can give them tips, tricks and tools. We also have various virtual events”
A new program at Harding that has started during the pandemic is the mock trial program.
Led by seventh grade social studies teacher Amanda Chandler, students learn the legal system by assuming the roles of lawyers, witnesses and other courtroom personnel in arguing a fictitious case.
“Our trial right now is on joyriding,” Chandler said. “Students will learn how to argue a case from the defense and prosecution side.
“They’ll learn the terms, functions of a courtroom, and how to do it actively. We have an evidence folder, forensic reports and reports from expert witnesses,” she added. “Everything is completely student-led.”
Chandler said what she hopes students take away from the program is the confidence to speak publicly and advocate for themselves.
“I want them to understand the importance of putting together an argument,” Chandelier said.
“I want them to be knowledgeable on different topics, so that they can advocate for themselves. I also want to create lawyers in this program. I want them to feel that this is a career path that is attainable for them.”
