Jamyra Perry

TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

General Philip Kearny School prefers a holistic approach when it comes to its students, staff and the community around them. Principal Sabrina Scott-Feggins said that’s part of what makes the Northern Liberties elementary school so special.

“We are very focused on our students. Our vision is that we will see every scholar, grow to their maximum potential. We know that everybody is different. We really try to get to know the whole child and address the needs and gifts that they have. We want to see what gifts everyone brings to the table and see if we can use that to get you where you need to be,” the principal shared.

She said not only does the staff care for its students and their families but they also care for each other.

“We have a strong sense of community here. We are really into being a family. This is our family away from our biological families. we are concerned about every child and every family. This is evidence in the ways we connect to families. If they need help, we’ll search out resources that will help them. We try to do that in just about any situation,” Scott-Feggins said.

She said the partnerships that the school has cultivated over the years helps them meet the needs of its community.

“We are proud that the students have bought into the systems that we put in place. We are focused on providing any opportunity we can to give students the opportunity and experiences that they deserve,” Scott-Feggins said.

The principal said she’s particularly proud that they have been able to maintain those connections through the pandemic and virtual learning.

“We still participate in the same program through the Pennsylvania art and education program. We still provide ballet lessons, through the Pennsylvania Ballet for our first-graders. We still have partnerships, even in the virtual setting with all of these places and also the Wagner Institute for science comes in and they build up our STEM initiatives that way,” she said.

Scott-Feggins attributes her ability to help the kids maintain a sense of normalcy to the strong support system around her.

“We’re proud of the ways that our community has pulled together to make sure that even virtually we provide an optimal experience for our students,” she said. “We just want to make the educational experience, whether we’re at home learning, or we’re in person an experience that will serve as the foundation that they need to actually thrive and to move forward as productive members of society.”

With community support, the Kearny staff has been able to try new things and fully embrace the virtual learning experience.

“All the things that we’re learning virtually, we will easily be able to take some of those things back and just really be an awesome place when we come in person as well,” Scott-Feggins said.

The proud principal said she wishes every school had an environment and support system like Kearny’s.

“I hope that all schools are participating in creating an environment that will exhibit and exude the love we have for children,” she said. “If you believe that children deserve a top-notch education, you’re going to provide it. If you believe that they are worth every bit of blood, sweat and tears, then you’re going to work really hard.”