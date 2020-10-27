Victoria Cassell

TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT

For four years now, the “Lean On Me” class at General Louis Wagner Middle school has had an immense impact on the lives of its students, faculty and staff.

The curriculum is rooted in trauma training and comes as a need for more positive and accepting learning environments that in turn result in an overall more successful education experience.

Principal Maya Johnstone started the curriculum in 2015 after going through trauma training. The curriculum provides a positive and less stressful environment that fosters the academic, social and emotional well-being of the whole child. The school’s flexible approach to learning means that the children are listened to and able to express their emotions without fear of being punished.

Mornings at the West Oak Lane middle school begin with a “Mindful Minute,” which is time for faculty, staff and students to take a moment to listen to relaxing music while practicing mindful breathing.

Johnstone says she believes in starting the school day off with a de-stressing activity instead of asking for last night’s homework right away. This method allows the entire school community to decompress, gather and regroup their thoughts and emotions before getting into the busy groove of the day.

The non-graded class is being held online as first period during COVID-19.

Before the nationwide shutdown, students were allowed to sit where they wanted each day. Part of the program gives students the flexibility to sit wherever they feel most comfortable and productive that day.

Wagner has more than 300 forms of alternative seating available for students, like beanbags, couches, desk cycles, rocking chairs and floor desks. Johnstone says not having assigned seating allows the students to find a zen spot if they want their own timeout.

“It was a product of our training. We all have different emotions on different days so that’s one less battle as far as we have to pick forcing you to sit somewhere if our goal is just to have you learn, so that’s one less thing that we had to police students about. Wherever your mood takes you is where you can sit that day,” she says.

Johnstone says while the curriculum has been in place, she has seen an increase in attendance and a decrease in suspensions and detentions. Over a four-year span, students attending 95% of the time increased from 25.6% (2015-16) to 54.1% (2018-19). Students that did not receive an out-of-school suspension increased from 78.9% (2015-16) to 96%.5 (2018-19).

Wagner is one of the few schools in Philadelphia that focuses on the emotional and mental well-being of a child over academics. Johnstone says that she decided to be one of the first schools implementing the new curriculum after being unable to find other model schools in Philadelphia that were doing the same.

“Our complete goal is to lead with love and the academics will follow. We keep that as our mindset, not to look at how to be punitive to kids but moreso how to support them, so we are looking for more ways to support our students versus rules. So we have simple rules of the school — which are about three. Because the more rules you have, you’ll tend to break one of them. If you have too many you’re going to do something wrong in the course of a day. So we build everything around that,” Johnstone says. “We give them opportunities for different coursework; opportunities for them to express themselves within the curriculum, but really make it a focus of where are you giving kids opportunities to talk, where are you giving kids opportunities to make that connection between real life and school so everything isn’t just duties, math problems and read this book.”

The school also provides students with free access to a washing machine and a dryer so students can always have clean uniforms for themselves and even their siblings.

Since implementing the course, Johnstone says she saw a drastic difference in her last graduating class.

“In June I was happy to see the growth, but sad to let them go, but a few of them even wrote emails on their own, saying ‘thank you for sticking with me.’ And we’ve never had that many kids express gratitude towards the staff like this graduating class did,” she says.