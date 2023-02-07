A small school with great expectations, Fitler Academics Plus provides educational and social opportunities for its students.
Located at 140 West Seymour St., the K-8 school in Germantown is the first Academics Plus school in Philadelphia and continues to adhere to the goals of a strong commitment to academic achievement, discipline and parental involvement.
“We’re a small lottery school,” said Fitler Academics Plus principal Anthious Boone. “Many of our students who attend the school have to go through the application process. When the time comes for our students to graduate, a lot of students go on to attend some of the top high schools in the city.”
Boone said that Fitler has a collaborative approach and focuses on educating the whole child.
“When we start talking about educating students, we often talk about reading, writing and arithmetic,” Boone said. “We’re also trying to teach our students manners, respect, etiquette and how to interact with their peers and adults.
“Obviously we want them to excel in academics and gain the skills they need to succeed, but we also want them to have a strong sense of self and pride. We want them to know how to care for themselves and one another,” he added.
In addition to its core curriculum of English language arts, science, math and social students, Fitler has an instrumental music program, art and Spanish.
“We’re introducing Spanish to our students for the first time,” Boone said. “We have all of our students in K-8 taking Spanish. We also have health and physical education. Students are always stationary so we want them to move, run and get that exercise.
“We have a ballet program for our first graders through a partnership with the Pennsylvania Ballet,” he added. “The teachers typically come in one day a week and work with students on calisthenics and stretching. They also go over different dance moves with our students.”
Fitler recognizes their students every month through a “Take the Cake” celebration. If students do something outstanding at the school, they will get honored through the celebration.
“We recognize students for a variety of reasons,” Boone said. “If a student is making an effort to raise their grade, if they assist another student who needs help or help a teacher. Whenever a student does something outstanding, that student ‘Takes the Cake.’
“ShopRite donates 48 cupcakes to us every month that we give to the students,” he said. “We shout them out over the PA system, give them a certificate and treat them to a kids meal at Applebee’s. We also take their pictures and put it up on the bulletin board every month.”
Every November, the school hosts an event called Donuts with Dads. Boone said the event is a good way to get more fathers into the building.
“During the event, we have great conversations with the dads,” Boone said. “They reinforce the importance of getting a good education and the impact it has on getting a good job.
“It’s important for us to get the dad’s in the building and have those conversations and have them be a part of what’s going on at the school,” he added.
Adding to Fitler’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Boone praised his staff for their hard work and dedication.
“I’ve learned so much from my team,” Boone said. “I have a strong team of educators here. They work hard and truly care about our students, families and each other.
“They’re the reason why when students come into our building as kindergartners chances are they’re going to matriculate through our entire system,” he added.
Boone said he wants his students to leave Fitler knowing that they are qualified to be at the high school that they chose.
“My hope is that when they leave here they’re in a position to outperform their counterparts at the next level,” Boone said. “I also want them to be the best person that they can be.”
