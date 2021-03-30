The Feltonville Intermediate School prefers a collaborative approach when it comes to its students, staff and the community around them.
“At Feltonville, we’re not just a team, but a family,” said assistant principal Nicole Jolly. “We all have special gifts individually, but once you bring those gifts together we are able to accomplish some magical things.
“We’re here to make sure that the kids are successful. We genuinely care about the students and their families. We’re not only blessed to be a part of the Feltonville school, but also the lives of the students and families that represent this wonderful community.”
Feltonville is a grade 3-5 school at 238 E. Wyoming Ave. with nearly 634 students. The school’s vision is to provide all students with the educational and social skills needed to be productive and responsible citizens.
“Clara Barton, a K-2 school, is next door to us and they feed into our school in the third grade,” said counselor Allison Gutekunst. “We feed into Feltonville Arts and Sciences as our middle school.
“The diversity we have in the school reflects the community. Twenty-four percent of our student population is identified as limited English proficiency. We’re constantly working to teach our students English, as English is not the first language for a lot of our students. We just have a very tight knit community at Feltonville.”
Students often start their day with community meetings with their teachers, which includes conversations about different topics and activities.
“Some teachers may have a poll question or teachers may play music,” said English language arts teacher Marcie Erickson, “The meetings are a time where students and teachers can interact with one another in a more informal way”.
Jolly said that the community meetings also offer a platform for students to talk about current events.
“If there is something happening in current events that might be a topic, we’ll talk about it,” Jolly said. “One of the teachers recently had a conversation with third graders about being resilient."
“The meetings not only help students get their brains warmed up before their day starts, but it’s also a safe space where we can hear their thoughts, feelings, and ideas.”
Feltonville’s team works together to check on students and parents, set goals and put services in place for student success, and try to remove any barriers for school participation during virtual learning.
“We’re supporting families to make sure that they have working computers and supplies,” Gutekunst said. “The nurse and I had office hours where parents could jump in and ask their questions and receive support from us.
“We have meetings where parents are invited to learn about what’s going on in the school and provide their input. Parents also reach out to me if students are grieving a loss of a loved one or are losing interest in online learning. We’re very interested in talking, collaborating, and trying to support their students.”
Teachers at Feltonville have found innovative ways to teach their students virtually. To help enhance their lessons plans, they have been using digital apps like Jamboard, Nearpod and Desmos.
“The teachers have been spending a lot of time being creative with what they’re using to deliver lessons to the students,” said math teacher Ghadah Hasan. “They use Google Slides where students can input answers and deliver their answers in different ways.
“The Desmos app is good for math and the students love it because it allows them to express their answers in different ways like through drawings. I think the teachers have been really successful in getting the students engaged and to participate.”
Hasan said that she believes teachers will continue to utilize the various online platforms once Feltonville returns to in-person learning.
“This virtual learning world really allowed an opportunity for us teachers to get an idea of the benefits of online learning,” Hasan said.
“When the time does come for us to go back, I think everybody will be working in a blended learning style in which they’ll be incorporating online apps and in-person learning. The blended learning style will make teaching and learning more effective for students.”
Every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday students participate in socialized recess via a link. Some of the activities students participate in include "Simon Says" and "Show and Tell."
Feltonville also has a school wide initiative called the 44 Club to support positive behaviors inside the school. The goal of the program is to keep students engaged socially and academically. Every six weeks, the school has students participate in a school wide activity.
“Whatever we have done inside of our building, we have transferred into our virtual school environment,” said dean of students Ophelia Hayes-Wilkerson. “Our first activity was the fall festival where we had scavenger hunts and dancing. We’ve had movie day, game day, and we are now about to do arts and crafts. We also have assemblies.”
Hayes-Wilkerson said the Feltonville student governors came up with the ideas for the different activities.
“We still have our governor meetings like we would inside of the building,” Hayes-Wilkerson said. “We do polls, we get feedback, and they tell me some of the wonderful things that they would like to do.
“For Black History Month, we popped into virtual classrooms to celebrate Black historians that have contributed to different disciplines through a show and tell. This was led by the student council. The student voice is so important, so we utilize them a lot.”
Erickson said that what she wants Feltonville students and families to know is that the staff and team leaders of the school are proud of them.
“The students have been pushing themselves and learning in this environment,” Erickson said. “The parents have been balancing all of their responsibilities in addition to being a teacher and supervisor. We’re so proud of you all for showing up. You have been doing an amazing job.”
