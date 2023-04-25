When high school students returned to Samuel Fels High School this school year, they were welcomed by a new principal and a newly formed administrative team.
For Melissa Rasper, the new principal at Fels, she made it a priority to build relationships with everyone at the school.
“This is my first year at Fels and two of the three assistant principals that we have at the school were also brand new,” Rasper said. “The priority for us was to build relationships with Fels staff, fellow students and the Fels community.
“One of the things that I have prided my leadership philosophy on is having strong authentic relationships,” she continued. “We knew from the beginning that we wanted the foundation of this school to be built on the relationships and interactions with our staff, students and families.”
This year Fels has seen an increase in student attendance and a decline in serious incidents at the school.
“We have increased our attendance by 12% for students that are attending 90% or better,” Rasper said. “A lot of work and incentives have gone into that. We have also dramatically decreased our serious incidents.
“That really comes from building relationships with students, mentoring students, mediating students and providing restorative practices,” she said. “We’re really getting to the root cause of some of the trauma and building trusting relationships with our students.
“Our teachers have also worked so well together,” she added. “They participate in professional learning communities and together they share the best practices with each other. They want to do what’s best for the students. Even if it takes them out of their comfort zone sometimes, they still find a way. They are a true example of resilience.”
Fels, which is located at 5500 Langdon St., is a comprehensive neighborhood high school with nearly 1,072 students.
The school offers a plethora of programming and activities including six advanced placement classes, 14 after school clubs and 15 sports.
“When kids come to high school, they’re not necessarily always coming for the traditional content classes; they’re coming for the opportunities,” Rasper said.
“Our clubs come from either our teachers who have an interest that they want to share with our students or our students who have their own interest and want to create their own club based off of that interest,” she said.
“We also have an art and music department and a film and audio visual class that we’re hoping can be our first career and technical education program,” she added.
For juniors and seniors, the school offers a class on personal finance. Rasper said the goal is to have the class offered to all grades in the future.
“I wanted to make sure that our kids leave with the information of personal finance and financial literacy so that once they leave us they will be set up for the real world,” Rasper said.
“We’re hoping to add another teacher to expand the class to all of our grades,” she said. “We’re going to be bringing a full curriculum for personal finance next year. That will also bring partnerships with banks that will, in turn, provide internships for our students.”
Through local partnerships, Fels provides academic and social support to their students.
“We have an outstanding partnership right now with Councilmember [Anthony] Phillips and State Rep. Anthony Bellman,” Rasper said. “Through the partnership with Councilmember Phillips, we were recently able to bring a college and trades fair to Fels.
“We also have a partnership with Oxford Circle Community Center,” she said. “That is a new partnership this year and they have brought an after school program to our students.
“They even provide them with a stipend so that entices the students to join. They partner with CCP (Community College of Philadelphia) and they also do their own spin on financial literacy and entrepreneurship,” she added.
Rasper said she wants her students to leave Fels knowing the staff at the school cares about them.
“What I want our students to take away from their experience here is that they have a champion in us,” Rasper said. “That they have a go to person that really truly cares about them as a human, not just as a student.”
