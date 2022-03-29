El Centro de Estudiantes Big Picture Philadelphia School is an accelerated school program that provides young adults between the ages of 16-21 to earn credits toward their high school diploma.
Located at 1241 N Taney St., El Centro provides a high school education at an accelerated pace with students earning their diplomas in 1.5 to three years, depending on the number of high school credits students bring with them and accumulate each term.
The school is a member of Big Picture Philadelphia, a nonprofit that strives to transform the lives of Philly students, and the Big Picture Learning Network.
“El Centro was created 12 years ago, as an alternative learning environment for students who struggle with the traditional way of learning,” said principal Jacquelyn Tisdale. “We’re a credit recovery program that is contracted through the School District of Philadelphia.
“We’re not only helping our students gain the credits that they need in the accelerated time frame so that they can essentially be successful and fulfill the goals that they want, but we’re also giving them an opportunity to dream again,” she added.
El Centro’s mission is to help students find their own paths to success by learning students interests, integrating career exploration and internships into the school curriculum and creating a supportive and nurturing school environment focused on youth resilience and a restorative behavioral model.
“On Monday, Wednesday and Friday the students have project based learning blocks which include English, math, social studies and science,” Tisdale said.
“That also includes Spanish, health and PE,” she added. “On those days students also have advisory as well, but advisory is short and is only for an hour. Tuesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to our real world learning experience and advisory.
“On those days, students have obtained an internship and they’re actively participating in their internship or they’re developing all the skills necessary to obtain an internship,” Tisdale added. “We follow the same model every week and it doesn’t change.”
Upon entering the school, each student is paired with an advisor who will remain with them until graduation. Advisories meet every day to engage in group reflection, discussion, social emotional workshops and work on self-designed projects based on their internships.
Advisors also works with students and their families to develop an individualized learning plan focused on the student’s interests, academic and personal goals and career explorations.
“Our advisors, which is our staff, does not have more than 15 students in their advisory,” Tisdale said. “Every day students sit with their adviser in a circle to talk about current events and their day. They talk about their highs and their lows. We also help them navigate whatever it is that they’re going through.”
To help students prepare for a career, El Centro students practice professional competencies before advancing to an internship. Students learn resume and cover letter writing, inventory and career exploration and how to build a professional portfolio and personal brand.
“Post secondary is a core aspect of our school so we encourage students to go into anything that they desire,” Tisdale said.
“The heart of Big Picture Learning is that we help students get internships through various partnerships so that students not only know what they want to do in their future but that they’re also preparing for that career now,” she added.” “Whatever they want to do, we make sure we provide them with the skills to obtain that goal.”
Through collaboration with community partners, El Centro provides students with real world learning experiences.
“We have a real world learning team,” Tisdale said. “They actually support our school and our partner school which is Vaux Big Picture High School. Some of our partnerships include different companies like 100 Black Men to CVS with the pharmacy tech program to the vet tech program.
“We have a partnership with 1199C as it pertains to the entire network Big Picture Learning Philadelphia,” she said. “Our own personal partnerships that we need for our students, especially when it comes to social emotional aspects include PHMC (Public Health Management Corporation) and GALAEI.
“Some of our students when they come to us they need some extra resources, especially as it pertains to mental health so we have those programs here to help facilitate that,” Tisdale added.
Tisdale said she wants students to leave El Centro inspiring others.
“I’m hoping they leave wanting to inspire others,” Tisdale said. “While they’re here I want them to not only learn for themselves, but to also see how impactful it is to give back to the community by telling and showing others what they learned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.