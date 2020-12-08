With the holidays at our doorstep and a nationwide pandemic in full swing, Edward Heston Middle School is learning how to make adjustments like many schools in Philadelphia and the world. The virtual transition has been challenging but Heston’s staff, students and principal remain resilient through it all.

Heston’s principal, Angela Gaddie-Edwards says even though this is not the type of situation she wanted for her school she is happy to see the positive outcomes especially during the holiday season.

“Since I started as a principal one of my passions has been during the holiday to make sure that every student leaves with a gift at Christmas, every student in the building and it’s really been at my heart that we can’t do that this year but to see the team step up to do so many other things to get the children engaged and participate you know meeting that need it’s not what I wanted but its just filling to see how their working and some teachers are taking it upon themselves to mail things to their students individually and that’s going above and beyond,” she says.

Through this difficult transition time for both students and staff, Gaddie-Edwards has observed students actually sharing their screens when the teachers were struggling during virtual class. She says that it is truly amazing to see the sense of family and togetherness that has been created.

She says. “It’s a sense of we're going to get through this together and it’s not just the adults.”

The student government is still up and running at Heston. Students held their elections and speeches virtually for their Nov. 2 election. Gaddie-Edwards says it is exciting to see the students participate in learning the different forms of government, why they are important and how it all works.

The West Parkside school at 1621 N. 54th St. also offers community meetings for every classroom as well as wellness and togetherness activities. Town hall-style meetings are also hosted once a week with each grade participating. During the town halls' open mic, students submit topics, where they ask current and thought provoking questions with some students even taking it upon themselves to lead the meetings.

After the riots as a result of Walter Wallace’s death in West Philadelphia, Gaddie-Edwards says one of her students said “Ms. Edwards I am afraid to go outside because of the men with the big guns that are all over the place.”

Gaddie-Edwards says that evening when she was driving home from work and saw the National Guard on the corner of 52nd Street, she cried all the way home.

“It broke my heart that my babies have to be afraid like that. It broke my heart that we’re in 2020 and our country is in such a place like this but as much as we are helping them they are helping us too, with their conversation and their insight,” she says.

Gaddie-Edwards says, “I am really passionate about doing something to make a difference for systemic racism and the racial inequality that exists. I can’t change the world but I can be impactful and change the mindset to ensure that everybody in my building is treated respectfully and we try to get rid of the racial bias and the inequalities that are existing. That’s what I drive to do.”

Since she started, Gaddie-Edwards says as one of the two public schools in the encatchment, they have had difficulties with attendance and transition. But with such a transient population of students, the school is now focused on providing much more support for families. Social worker and case manager and two counselors in the building.

Heston’s full-time dean, Kathleen Leanwrite, as well as the climate liaison, have done an amazing job providing support for the staff and building the capacity from within.

Gaddie-Edwards says, “We’ve had to start over and build when we became part of the Acceleration Network, so we are starting to really grow our staff and build capacity from within and I’m seeing a difference in the students. I’m seeing a difference in the student’s mindsets. We’ve really instituted a restorative practice model in the school so instead of cumulative we work with rewards and initials. We try to do things that way as opposed to just constant discipline and constant consequences. It’s more restorative.”