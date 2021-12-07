When students at the Tanner G. Duckrey School returned to their school building for the first time in 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Principal David Cohen said he was ecstatic to have them back for in-person learning.
“During the pandemic, we still got to see the students and interact with them via Zoom, but the experience for the students and us just wasn’t the same,” Cohen said.
“It’s been really great having them back in the building,” he added. “We really missed them and the kids really need us, especially since we are a neighborhood school.”
Located at 1501 Diamond St. in North Philadelphia Duckrey offers its nearly 510 students an educational program that prepares them for the next level including getting into some of the best high schools in the city.
Among the goals the school has for this school year is a safe learning environment, providing support for parents and families and academics.
“When our students came back, we wanted to make sure we had a school that was safe, clean and nurturing,” Cohen said. “We’re really just trying to create a positive environment in the building
“Academically, we have an individualized plan to meet the kids’ needs based on where they are at and where they’re going to go,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re filling the gaps as well as teaching grade level instruction to get them where they need to be.
“We also wanted to make sure the parents and families know that Duckrey is a supportive place,” he added. “We have parent meetings and parent groups to make sure they understand what our expectations are as a school as well as making sure the parents and kids are on the same page.”
Duckrey starts the day with a morning meeting that is based around social emotional learning. Among the activities for the morning meetings, which are led by teachers, is yoga.
“In addition to the morning meetings, we do character counts every month where there is a word that we use and people that are showing that word, we say their names during the loudspeaker announcements.
“That was something we took out of the quarantine as we filmed our morning messages,” he said. “When we do birthdays, we do shout outs and dance to some songs.
“I also tell a couple of jokes,” he added. “It’s all about getting the kids going. During the quarantine, we did that every day, but now we do it on Mondays and Fridays.”
Duckrey has an attendance incentive-based system. Students can also obtain Duckrey Diamonds by making good choices.
“Every classroom runs incentives for attendance,” Cohen said. “We also hand out Duckrey Diamonds if students are wearing their masks and walking quietly in the hallways. We also hand them out to students who are following school rules by being safe, respectful and responsible.
“They can be given out at any time and the Duckrey Diamonds is like money,” he added. “Students can use them in the Duckrey store where they can buy anything they want. The items in the store range from expensive things to food.”
At Duckrey, the teachers and staff have been going above and beyond to support their students.
Cohen praised his staff for their hard work and dedication.
“The staff and teachers at Duckrey are amazing,” Cohen said. “We have educators here who have been here for years and that just goes to show you the kind of school we have here.
“Educators don’t leave when they come here because we create a family environment,” he said. “It’s a place where people want to be. I think everybody’s here for the right reason and we have built a team.
“We’re all on the same page and the vision is clear of educating kids and creating a positive feeling at the school,” he added. “I’m so proud to be working with this group of educators.”
Cohen said he wants his students to leave Durckrey knowing they were at a school that prepared them for the next level.
“I want our students to leave here knowing that they can go to any high school that they want in Philadelphia,” Cohen said. “That has always been our ultimate goal, to have our students go to a wide range of schools across the district.
“However, while our kids are here we want them to have a safe and fun environment at school,” he added. “We want them to know they have people here who truly care about them and that this is a place where all their needs will be met.”
