The Andrew J. Morrison School has dedicated teachers and staff, engaging class assignments and programs where students are supported to reach academic excellence.
Located at 5100 N. 3rd St. Morrison is a K-8 school whose vision is to develop students who are curious, self-assured and socially responsible.
“Last year, we started working on fostering productive student discussions through a PLC (professional learning community) series,” said Morrison principal Meredith Lowe.
“That actually started during COVID with teachers, but we’ve continued with it since then,” she said. “We’re really thinking about how teachers can ask good questions and then be quiet to open up the floor to students.
“I think adults can sometimes hold the talking space in a classroom, so we’ve been really intentional in shifting away from that to create more space for students to think and talk to each other,” she added.
Another part of the PLC series is having teachers make connections through their lesson plan.
“One thing that we started this year for our PLC series is making sure that teachers have a clear through line in their lessons,” Lowe said. “This is my objective. This is how I’m making connections to my objective throughout the lesson.
“This is how my exit ticket assesses how well students did on that objective, which seems like it should be simple and seems like it should be really clear, but actually isn’t. It takes intentional planning and scripting,” she said.
Lowe added that the school has also started student conferencing this year to foster relationships between teachers and students.
“The relationship that teachers and staff members have with students is foundational,” Lowe said. “We use the half-days for report card conferences this year, to give teachers time to conference with each of the students in their homeroom.
“They develop relationships, learn more about our students, but also do goal setting for our second through eighth grade students. Teachers go into that conversation prepped with data and we’ve been getting really good feedback from both the students and the teachers,” she said.
Morrison has a plethora of programming and activities for students including volleyball, track, basketball, and the LEGO club, which participated in a couple of competitions this year.
“We have a new partnership with the Philadelphia Arts and Education program,” Lowe said. “They’re doing a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) after school program for us.
“We also started a cheer squad, which has been super popular,” she said. “We’re really trying to develop our after school space. We’re creating our first STEAM lab for next year. We’ve gotten two different kinds of 3D printers.
“We’ve gotten robotic programming bots so that students can learn how to do that. We will have a teacher to teach that class next year. We’re starting to build that lab space. I think the STEM lab is going to be a really amazing space for students and I’m so thankful that we invested in that,” she added.
Next year, Morrison will have a social justice elective for students in first through eighth grades. The school already has a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice (DEIJ) committee.
“We have to talk about race, class and identity because our kids are experiencing those things, even if they don’t have the language to go with that,” Lowe said. “I think that it’s our responsibility to talk and engage with our kids about that.
“We also have a DEIJ committee,” she said. “One thing that’s really cool that we’re doing in that space is that we’re having a spring movie series. We wanted to think differently about how we can continue this really important work, but come at it with a new angle.
“We recently watched the movie ‘Push Out: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools,’ which was organized by our DEIJ committee,” she added. “We also have a Jr. DEIJ committee, which is an after-school program. Our adult committee prepped our student committee to be the facilitators of that movie. Our kids were there at the tables facilitating the conversation around the movie.”
Lowe said what she wants students to take away from their experience at Morrison is that they have choices in their lives.
“A lot of elementary schools think about high school as the measure and I think we need to be having a much different conversation about what kind of humans and adults we are hoping to support,” Lowe said.
“When I think about what our job is here, I think about how we can create the conditions for students to grow into happy, healthy adults who have choices in their lives,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping for our students long term.”
