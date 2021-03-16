Crossroads Accelerated Academy is an accelerated middle school designed for students who are overage in seventh and eighth grades.
The school’s vision is to provide students with the opportunity to achieve their potential toward high school graduation with their age-appropriate cohort.
“The seventh-graders would stay with us for two years and they would do a hybrid eighth, ninth grade,” said principal Kimberly Grahn. “After their two-year program with us, the students would leave as 10th-graders.
“Our over age eighth-graders are only with us for one year,” she added. “They come into a hybrid eighth and ninth grade together. As long as they pass the program, they move on to tenth grade somewhere else. Our goal at Crossroads is to get the students back on track.”
Located at 4300 Westminster Ave., Crossroads, shares a building with the Philadelphia Learning Academy South. With nearly 120 students, Crossroads has a small classroom setting and gender specific cohorts.
“All our seventh graders are in one cohort and then the other students are in that grade specific cohort,” Grahn said. “Our teachers do a lot of community building inside each cohort because they’re with the same group all day every day. They follow a high school type roster with a roster of individual classes, but they move in a cohort.”
Students who attend Crossroads come from all over the city and they go on to excel at various high schools across the District.
“They do participate in the school selection process and when students leave, they go to high schools all over the city,” Grahn said. “We’ve had kids who are going to the School of the Future and SLA. Once the kids leave us they can really go anywhere in the city that they choose.”
Despite moving in a cohort for classes, students at Crossroads still follow the traditional seventh or ninth grade curriculum.
“For our seventh grade, the curriculum is math, science, social studies, reading, writing, and then art, PE, which is PE health is all one,” said English and Film teacher Christopher Angelini. “They also get additional reading support through the iReady program.
“For the ninth-graders, they do Algebra I, World History, English I, Environmental science, and PE,” he added. “They also have a media literacy course, which is a heavy writing class but they focus on film and media studies. They also do some work around music production.”
At Crossroads, teachers and staff have been going above and beyond to support their students. Grahn said that that approach hasn’t changed during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I have the best team in the entire school district,” Grahn said. “They’re go-getters, they love the kids, and they’re so involved with the students’ academic success and what’s going on in their lives.
“The teachers have been really doing some amazing things and they don’t miss a beat,” she added. “Our teachers have really embraced this virtual world and it has shown in their lessons and in the fact that the kids are producing in the classroom. We’re definitely like a family.”
When schools do eventually open back up, Grahn said that the school will continue to utilize the tools they’ve been using through virtual learning.
“Our kids and teachers have really jumped into the technology side of things and have embraced it,” Grahn said. “This pandemic has opened up new ways to think about teaching and learning.
“The use of technology has allowed them to have the opportunity to do multiple things at the same time,” Grahn said. “The communication has also reached another level as our families and kids are feeling more comfortable reaching out to their teachers and our climate staff. We will definitely continue to use technology moving forward.”
Two years ago, Crossroads received a grant to become a WHYY Media Lab hub. Through the WHYY Media Lab, students learn how to film and edit. They also learn how to put together movies. The school also has a partnership with Fox Chase Farm.
“Once a week a different cohort went to the farm and we did labs, media work, and some writing,” Angelini said. “We used the partnership as an outdoor classroom where each week teachers would sign up and take their class to the farm.
“That was a really great way to get off site and just involve different layers of engagement,” he added. “This year, we weren’t able to do that because of the pandemic, but we’re going to continue with the partnership when we get back.”
Angelini said that what he hopes students take away from Crossroads is to be successful citizens of the world.
“I want our students to be engaged and see themselves as learners,” Angelini said. “I want them to be citizens of the world and be excited about their path moving forward.
“We also want to make sure that while they’re here, that they are engaged and connected,” he added. “Every kid has an adult in the building that they have some kind of connection with, so we want to also have them leave us knowing that we will always care about them and be there for them no matter where they go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.