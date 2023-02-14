The Chester A. Arthur School is a K-8 school at 2000 Catharine St. that provides its nearly 310 students with educational skills and tools to help them reach their highest potential.
“One of the things that is most exciting is how core our expressive arts is to our community and to our children,” said Chester A. Arthur school principal Dr. Mary Libby.
“We have a robust community and we work really hard to ensure that students’ learning is really integrated into their lives and into the community so that the walls between the school and the community are permeable and kids are out and about and the community is with us,” Libby said.
The Arthur school serves as a hub of diverse community connection and as a springboard for academic inquiry and discovery.
Students at the school learn in an inquiry driven, project-based environment where the core values of inquiry, research, collaboration, presentation and reflection are emphasized in every learning opportunity.
“Our students really find joy in learning,” Libby said. “Our students are showing academic growth and high levels of academic achievement. We have a robust makerspace where we do a lot of STEAM activities and work with the kids.
“We have a WHYY media lab where the kids are investigating, documenting and exploring what is happening in our school and the community. We do lots of coding with the kids and civil engineering. In terms of health, physical education and mental health, we have a lot going on from intramural sports to yoga and dancing.
“We have a bouldering wall for the kids who want to climb. We have music. We have Spanish programming where we have an organization that comes in and supports all of our students K-8 for 45 minutes. It’s an opportunity for students to become familiar with the language and become acquainted with it. We also have a robust student council. There are so many different things going on at the school,” Libby added.
Libby said partnerships and the community also plays a huge role at the school.
The school has a plethora of partnerships including Allegro Music Consultants, Astral Artists, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Dancing Classrooms, First Hand Labs, The Free Library of Philadelphia, The Kimmel Center, Playworks, RISE Tutoring, Vetri Community Partnerships, Walnut Street Theatre and WOAR.
“The community plays such a huge part in supporting everything that we’re doing,” Libby said. “Whether its volunteers, organizations or donations, everybody is all hands in to do the work with us. The Friends of Chester A. Arthur and HSA (Home and School Association) also help us out a lot in terms of support and helping us find different opportunities that are out there.”
Adding to the students’ enthusiasm at the Arthur school are the teachers. Students appreciate the academic aptitude of their teachers as well as the personal investments they make in them.
“Our teachers are phenomenal,” Libby said. “They really spend time getting to know each individual student. They get to know their dreams, aspirations and help them see the possibilities beyond what they can conceive of themselves. They’re always encouraging students to go to the next level.”
Libby said she wants students to leave the school knowing the importance of self-love.
“I want them to know who they are in the world and that their agency is powerful,” Libby said. “I want them to realize that their contribution to their community and this world is valuable. They are worthy of everything that they want and dream of.”
