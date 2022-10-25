A school with great expectations, the G.W. Childs School provides academic, emotional support and educational and social opportunities for its students.
Located at 1599 Wharton St., the K-8 school’s vision is to have its nearly 400 students acquire interpersonal and academic skills to be successful high school students and productive community members.
“The kids are the ones who make the school,” said Child’s principal Laurie Gordon. “I can be here and the teachers can do their work, but ultimately the school is judged by the kids who come here and how they learn and interact with our community.
“We see a side of our kids that people don’t often get to see,” he said. “They’re complicated, insightful, thoughtful and interesting people. They occasionally will make errors and mistakes, but if we build something at the school that is worth caring about, we can recover from those things.
“We’re really lucky to be able to work with these young people and help them prepare for high school, the working world and beyond,” he added.
Making sure students are safe and addressing social and emotional needs are just some of the school’s academic goals this school year.
“We want children to feel safe at school so that they can do their best work,” Gordon said. “The big picture for us is to make sure that children’s social and emotional needs are met so that then we can push forward with their academic program.”
Childs has adopted Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), an incentive-based program used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning.
“Through the program, we track and reward kids for doing the right thing,” Gordon said. “One of the ways that works is that students receive points for various parts of their day.
“At the end of each week, they’re able to trade in points for fun items or they can save up for bigger items,” he said. “At the end of this month, we’ll have pretzels and water ice for everyone, but as the months go forward you have to qualify to receive those awards.
“It’s meant as an incentive for kids to see that we do recognize when they’re doing the right thing,” he added. “We also have 10 pillars of community like honesty, respect and kindness. Each month we recognize students in each class who demonstrate those qualities.”
Adding to Child’s students’ enthusiasm is the high-caliber of teachers. Gordon praised his staff for their hard work and dedication.
“Our teachers are just amazing,” Gordon said. “They have established great relationships with the kids. I think the thing that we do particularly well here is joy.
“The staff is constantly finding ways to celebrate students and to publicly recognize them within the classroom. I think the hallmark of the great teachers we have here at the school is their ability to build really strong relationships with kids and celebrate their success,” he added.
Gordon says he wants his students to leave Childs feeling supported.
“We want our students to know that we love them and care about them,” Gordon said. “They can always come back here and get the support they need.
“In life, there will be times where there are setbacks and disappointments, but if you allow people to help you, together we can achieve more,” he said. “We can overcome those challenges.
“I want them to look back at their time at Childs and think of the time they were loved, looked after and had different choices to make,” he added. “I also want them to remember that the teachers help them make some good choices.”
