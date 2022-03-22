The success of the Rudolph Blankenburg School does not rely on the students’ academic excellence and personal growth.
The teachers, parents, staff and faculty at the K-8 school at 4600 W. Girard Ave. also play a pivotal role by providing students with endless opportunities they might not receive anywhere else.
“I’m very big on equity so it’s all about making sure our teachers plan with the rigor of the standards,” said principal LeAndrea Hagan.
“We check the lesson plans, we have professional development, we meet with teachers to ensure that that’s taught and that we’re creating equity, which ultimately leads to liberation,” she added. “We want to make sure that we’re giving our scholars the best opportunities to prepare them for their future.”
Blankenburg has a school wide initiative based around social emotional learning.
Hagan said the school has a social emotional leader and utilizes a relationship map to ensure that students have a strong connection to someone in the building when they’re going through challenging times.
“We have a relationship map where we map our high risk scholars with an adult in the building that cares about them,” Hagan said. “We have a mood meter where we have skills and strategies we teach our scholars every month. Our teachers and staff also get monthly massages.”
Students at Blankenburg often start their day with a 30 minute community meeting where students learn social emotional skills.
“The first part of the morning meeting is the greeting,” Hagan said. “Then after that, there’s a sharing portion where scholars will share something about themselves and three other scholars will ask questions about what they just shared.
“That is followed by a group activity with teachers,” she added. “The last part of the community meeting is the news and announcement where the teacher will tell scholars what they’re going to learn for the day.”
To help students prepare for high school and beyond, Blankenburg has a counselor who helps students with their college and career readiness goals.
“We’re not just preparing our scholars for high school, but for college,” Hagan said. “Some of our teachers are doing writing classes where they’re teaching students how to write essays.
“Every week, our counselor goes into our middle school classroom to go over our scholars’ college and career readiness goals,” she said.
“He does lessons around their next step and what colleges they would like to attend. We also have different people coming in to speak to our scholars about different colleges and careers,” she added.
Through various partnerships, Blankenburg provides community resources, academic and emotional support and educational opportunities for students and their families.
Some of the partnerships include Girl Scouts, Education Works, the 16th District Police Department, Sanctuary Fellowship Worship Center and Dance eXchange, which will start next school year.
“We’re very big on partnerships with the community, especially if it will help our scholars grow” said parent liaison Ghandi Powell. “Meaningful Meals comes out once a month to give our parents food.
“We have a partnership with Christian Stronghold,” she said. “Each scholar is adopted by a member of the church. They also provided our Pre-k to third grade scholars with holiday gifts.
“We have a partnership with DHS where we have a liaison in our building for five days a week because we have the highest DHS cases in West Philadelphia,” she added.
Powell added that Blankenburg also prides itself on the relationship it has with parents.
“We have a strong relationship with our parents,” Powell said. “I have workshops sometimes twice a month with our parents. I actually have a phone that I specifically use for our parents.
“They can call or text me at any time of the day,” she added. “We just want to make sure that they know someone is there for them at all times. We truly care about our parents at Blankenburg.”
Hagan said she wants students to leave Blankenburg feeling like they were a part of something big.
“When our students leave, I want them to be liberated,” Hagan said. “I not only want them to know we truly care about them, but I also want them to leave here knowing that this was a place that they experienced belonging and how to be innovators,” she added.
