The James G. Blaine School is a Pre-K-8 school at 3001 W Berks St. that provides its nearly 330 students with educational skills to help them reach their highest potential.
“I’m very proud of the work that we’re doing at Blaine,” said James G. Blaine School principal Gianeen Anyika.
“We’re strategically tackling what the needs of our children are,” she said. “We have dedicated teachers, community and parent involvement and academics and programming that will help our students prepare for success in high school, college and career.”
Anyika said rebuilding relationships with students has been one of the main focus areas of the administration this year.
“Last year was a tough year for us, so going into this school year we really wanted to work on rebuilding relationships with our students. We want our children to know and feel that they are loved, safe and can come to us for anything that they may need.
“We’re also building relationships with parents because we want them to bring their children in for activities that are happening at the school,” she said. “In terms of academics, it’s been rough since COVID, but we are steadfast. We are making sure instruction is happening.
“We’re differentiating instruction as much as possible because there’s so vast levels within a grade and we’re providing teachers with as much professional development. It’s a work in progress, but we’re pouring on that love and we’re pouring on the dedication,” she added.
To help students prepare for high school, Blaine is building on students’ soft skills through leadership roles.
“Getting students ready for high school and beyond is all about building those soft skills,” Anyika said. “We’re doing that by allowing students to ask questions, advocate for themselves and to not be scared to want more for themselves.
“We have a student government where leadership opportunities are there,” she said. “We have a youth group that is being developed as relation first coaches. Through that, the children will be able to solve problems with their peers.”
Through local partnerships, Blaine provides academic and social opportunities for their students.
Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership, Outward Bound, Gear Up, Afterschool All Stars, Temple University, Eat Right Philly, Greenberg Traurig, J.C. Price Lodge and the Honickman Learning Center are among some of the partnerships the school has.
“We have an entrepreneur club in the morning, where they’re building a business together and selling things,” Anyika said. “We have a partnership with Philadelphia Arts and Education. Artists come, and with the children, they do drawing art, dance and music.
“We have a partnership with the Honickman Center where a lot of our children go there,” she said. “We have a lot of sports at our school and our teachers also have small clubs that they do for the children.
“We have a Spanish club, writing club, cooking club and drama club. It really warms my heart that so many kids and families want to stay and really engage in this work,” she added.
Anyika added that she appreciates the personal investment her teachers and staff have for their students and families.
“I have some amazing teachers and staff at Blaine,” Anyika said. “Teachers are coming in and doing small groups before care. They’re then transitioning to the regular day of teaching. After school they’re doing programming and clubs.
“Our teachers are engaged in morning meetings every morning, where they come together as a class and set the tone for the day,” she said. “They’re doing community circles twice a week where the children are identifying a concern or something that’s going on where they can actually talk about it. We’re doing assemblies and awards.
“They’re constantly engaged in what the children want or need,” she added. “They take time to eat lunch with them or have small conversations with them. They build them up and give them motivation every day. There’s so many things that our staff are doing that just allow the children to know that they are cared for and they’re loved.
Anyika said she wants her students to leave Blaine being problem solvers.
“I want them to leave here knowing how to tackle something that is hard,” Anyika said. “Not everything is going to be easy and you really learn who you are when things get tough.
“I want our children to know that even through tough times you can get past it,” she said. “That they can overcome any obstacle that comes their way. I want them to be able to problem solve, advocate for themselves and push forward through difficult times.”
